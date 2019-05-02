Jeff Casey, director of Hammond’s Towle Theater production of “Mama’s Boy,” is impressed with the source material used to paint a picture of assassin Lee Harvey Oswald and his family.
“A lot of the script is taken from written resources,” he said. “Robert Oswald, Lee Harvey Oswald’s brother, and Marina Oswald, his wife, and Marguerite, the mother, all wrote books about their experiences, and the writer used a lot of those as sources for details and specific information for quotes. He also relied heavily on the Warren Report.”
Opening May 3 and running through May 19, “Mama’s Boy” chronicles the relationship between Oswald, the assassin of President John F. Kennedy, and his strong-willed mother, Marguerite, prior to and following the President's assassination and the murder days later of Oswald.
Penned by American playwright and director Rob Urbanati, whose writing credits include “The Queen Bees” and “Hazelwood Jr. High,” the show made its debut in Portland in 2015.
Towle’s staging of “Mama’s” marks its Midwest debut.
“It’s such a good script, and it’s so complex,” Casey said. “Each one of the characters is so complex. How Rob Urbanati has written the script has made for a complex staging of the show, because there’s so many locations. And the fact that these are historical events and people adds a little complexity. This one has been a little meaty to get our teeth into.”
Lauren Miller portrays Marguerite Oswald in Towle Theatre’s “Mama’s” staging and Martin Downs is Lee Harvey Oswald. The cast is rounded out by Rosie O’Leary as Oswald’s wife, Marina and R.J. Cecott as the assassin’s brother, Robert Oswald.
All four thesps hail from Chicago.
“They’re fantastic,” Casey said of his cast.
Urbanati will join Casey and the cast for a Q&A following the May 10 staging of the show.
Next up for Towle Theater is a production of the musical “String,” scheduled to open July 12.