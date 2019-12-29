There's a bit of magic on stage at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook over the holiday season.
"Mary Poppins" is starring on stage at Drury Lane through Jan. 19. The show is filled with standout performances, fascinating multi-media effects, keen staging and all the memorable music fans remember from the "Mary Poppins" movie and live productions.
The rendition performed at Drury Lane is by Disney and Cameron Mackintosh and is based on the writings of P.L. Travers as well as the Disney film "Mary Poppins."
"Mary Poppins" is directed and choreographed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge, who does a stellar job presenting grand and clever dance numbers filled with great energy.
Starring as Mary Poppins is Emilie Lynn, who offers a charming performance of the beloved nanny. Lynn's vocals are also a standout.
"Mary Poppins" tells the tale of London's Banks family and their quest for a nanny. The charming Mary Poppins appears on the scene and changes their lives.
The show contains messages about attempting to see the good in people and trying your best to see the enjoyment in life and getting along with and loving the people around you.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
In the role of the chimney sweep is actor/dancer James T. Lane, who does a superb job dancing across the makeshift "roof" on stage. Also starring in the cast are Matt Crowle as George Banks, Alexis J. Roston as Mrs. Banks, Grier Burke and Nicole Scimeca, who alternate playing Jane Banks, and Hunter DiMailig and Sebastian Merlo, who alternate as Michael Banks.
There are many visual effects to enjoy in this production in addition to colorful costumes. Fans of the movie will also enjoy hearing the familiar songs written by brothers Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman along with other songs by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.
Among favorite numbers are "Jolly Holiday," "A Spoonful of Sugar," "Feed the Birds," "Let's Go Fly A Kite," "Step in Time," and others.
Theater fans looking for a production for the entire family will find it in Drury Lane's "Mary Poppins."
Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.