Jonalyn Saxer is thrilled to be bringing "Mean Girls" to cities across the country.
"We're so excited to come to Chicago," said Saxer, during a recent phone interview.
Saxer is currently portraying the role of character Karen Smith in "Mean Girls," now at The James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago.
"Mean Girls," produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman and Paramount Pictures, features a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. The national tour began in September of this year.
The musical "Mean Girls" follows the story relayed in Fey's screenplay for the "Mean Girls" film from 2004. The story follows Cady Heron, who was played by Lindsay Lohan in the film, and her move to the Illinois suburbs where she's subjected to the catty ways of the girls in the public school she attends.
Saxer said the production is essentially about "finding your place." The live show also features a few nods to the digital age -with talk of texting and other social media topics - that weren't prominent in the movie.
The actress/singer/dancer, who is a California native, said she's enjoyed working in live theater.
"I enjoy getting to create and tell a story every night," Saxon said, adding it's extremely rewarding to be able to have a career in the performing arts.
Saxon said she admires the work of Tina Fey and how she transformed the movie's script for Broadway.
"I love the creative (and production) team," Saxon said, adding that not only does Fey's story stand out on the live stage but the music and lyrics, written by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin, are perfect for the production. "The pop songs are written to fit each character," she said, about the score.
"Mean Girls" also features direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw; set design by Scott Pask; costume design by Gregg Barnes; make-up by Milagros Medina-Cerdeira; and lighting design by Kenneth Posner.
FYI: "Mean Girls" continues to Jan. 26 at The James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets range from $30 to $120. Call 800-775-2000 or visit BroadwayInChicago.com.
Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.