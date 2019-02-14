Deborah Haddad, director of Valparaiso’s Memorial Opera House’s staging of “Shrek: The Musical,” expects audiences of all ages to walk out smiling after experiencing her production.
“When I’m watching them put it all together, I think that it’s a happy show,” she said. “It’s a fun show and I think everybody – parents, kids – are going to love it. It’s a nice way to start out the year.”
Opening Feb. 15 and running through March 3, “Shrek” is the tale of the title character, a blue Ogre who, along with his partner-in-crime, Donkey, seeks to win the heart of Princess Fiona, who holds a secret from Shrek and all from their fairy tale land.
Taking its cue from the 2001 animated big screen smash featuring celebrated vocal performances by Mike Meyers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz, “Shrek” was adapted for the stage in Seattle in 2008 before making its way to Broadway later that year.
Featuring songs such as “Story of My Life,” “The Goodbye Song” and “Big Bright Beautiful World,” “Shrek” was nominated for eight Tony awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score. Additionally, its soundtrack received a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album.
“It’s an underdog story,” Haddad said of “Shrek.” “He’s kind of an everyman, and I think everyone can kind of see themselves in Shrek."
Jonathan Owens is Shrek, Robert Starks is Donkey and Colleen Peluso is Princess Fiona in Memorial Opera House’s staging of “Shrek.” The trio lead a cast of nearly three dozen Region-based thesps, with many actors assuming multiple roles.
“You have to have a really good team of people willing to give it their all and get together and work really hard,” Haddad said. “We literally couldn’t have done this without the team that we have. It’s been a really great pleasure.”
All Sunday matinee performances of “Shrek” are sold out.
Next up for Memorial Opera House is a production of the musical “La Cage Aux Folles,” scheduled to open April 26.