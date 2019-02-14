FYI

“Shrek: The Musical” will be performed at 8 p.m. Feb. 15-16 and Feb. 22-23 and March 1-2, 2 p.m. Feb. 17 and 24 and March 3 (Sunday shows sold out) at Memorial Opera House, 104 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso. Tickets are $21 for adults, $18 for students, seniors and military. Call 219-548-9137 or visit MOHLIVE.COM