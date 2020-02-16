Memorial Opera House soars to new heights with 'Mary Poppins'

Exciting special effects are in the spotlight during Memorial Opera House's first major production of the new year.
In the venue's musical "Mary Poppins," opera house personnel are using specialty flight apparatus to provide the magic of getting the world's favorite nanny to and from the stage.
Memorial Opera House's executive director, Scot PJ MacDonald, said having use of a flight tract in the building allows for much creativity in various shows, especially when it comes to extravagant musicals such as "Mary Poppins."
"(The big productions and musicals) are our opportunity to pull out all the stops and do cool things," MacDonald said.
"Mary Poppins," which tells the tale of London's Banks family and their quest for a nanny, runs through March 1 at Memorial Opera House. (As of press time, tickets are sold out for all performances.)
MacDonald said he learned about a flight company in Louisville, Kentucky, called XFX that other regional theater directors used while he was at a meeting last year.
He thought it would be perfect to feature flight in "Mary Poppins."
"Currently, we are renting the flight system from ZFX," said Scott "Stretch" Miller, technical director at Memorial Opera House. "We are looking into purchasing one in the near future. ... It will give us the opportunity to do productions that we may not have been able to do in the past."
The characters Mary and Bert the chimney sweep are the only two characters who take to the air in "Mary Poppins."
MacDonald said they've enlisted the help of a flight coach from ZFX to help the actors learn to use the equipment. "He's been traveling and doing flights for 20 years," MacDonald said about the ZFX coach. "He even did Lady Gaga's halftime show for the Super Bowl."
"There are a lot of moving parts ... and there are a lot of trade secrets involved in it," MacDonald said.
Actress Laura Gorski, who portrays Mary Poppins, and Jeremiah Mellen, who plays the role of Bert, have a variety of different flights during the show so practice is of utmost importance.
"Last Friday, we had a three-hour flight rehearsal," MacDonald said.
As Poppins, Gorski enters and exits the stage by flying in a straight up and down motion and also flies in from the side of the stage while Bert does acrobatic motions in the number "Step In Time." Mellen has a custom-fitted harness that allows him to flip and swivel in the air.
MacDonald said the characters were hoisted up slowly, at first, starting with about a foot and progressing to more than 20 feet in the air.
"The actors were really excited to use the system," Miller said. "Reassuring them that they are safe and having a good team to work the system that they can trust all helped ease them. I don’t think it was challenging really at all. I have said many times throughout the process that this is a very serious effect to do for a community theater ... it’s not an amusement park ride.
"It's really serious business. We literally have the actors safety in our hands. You have to be able to really trust someone that is holding you 25 feet in the air, and I believe we assemble a great team to achieve that. The actors were great and very focused on what needed to be done."
He said it took about six hours to install the system. Miller, the flight coach and another actor, installed the flight equipment. The technical director said now that they know the system can be used effectively in the opera house, audiences may see more "flight" in the theater.
"It opens up a lot of opportunities to fly actors," he said.
