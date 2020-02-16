Memorial Opera House soars to new heights with 'Mary Poppins'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The characters Mary and Bert the chimney sweep are the only two characters who take to the air in "Mary Poppins."

MacDonald said they've enlisted the help of a flight coach from ZFX to help the actors learn to use the equipment. "He's been traveling and doing flights for 20 years," MacDonald said about the ZFX coach. "He even did Lady Gaga's halftime show for the Super Bowl."

"There are a lot of moving parts ... and there are a lot of trade secrets involved in it," MacDonald said.

Actress Laura Gorski, who portrays Mary Poppins, and Jeremiah Mellen, who plays the role of Bert, have a variety of different flights during the show so practice is of utmost importance.

"Last Friday, we had a three-hour flight rehearsal," MacDonald said.

As Poppins, Gorski enters and exits the stage by flying in a straight up and down motion and also flies in from the side of the stage while Bert does acrobatic motions in the number "Step In Time." Mellen has a custom-fitted harness that allows him to flip and swivel in the air.

MacDonald said the characters were hoisted up slowly, at first, starting with about a foot and progressing to more than 20 feet in the air.