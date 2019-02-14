Fans of old fashioned rock and roll will enjoy being in the audience for Theatre at the Center's latest production.
"Million Dollar Quartet" opens in previews Feb. 14 at Munster's Theatre at the Center. The musical continues to March 31.
The production tells the story of the day that went down in rock history when Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis met to jam during a recording session at Memphis' Sun Record Studios. They met on Dec. 4, 1956.
"I love this show and I love the music," said Daryl Brooks, director of "Million Dollar Quartet." Brooks, who's worked at a variety of Chicagoland theaters in the past, said this is the first time he's doing a project at Theatre at the Center.
"It's a great venue," Brooks said about TATC. "It suits a show like 'Million Dollar Quartet.' It makes everyone feel it's up close and personal."
The director said he wants the show to really play to the "intimacy" of the TATC space.
Brooks said he likes that it tells an interesting story about one day in the life of these musical heroes.
"But what I really like about it is it's the Sam Phillips story," Brooks said. He explained the singers weren't all superstars at the time and audiences also see the artists almost getting to know themselves and understanding their own lives and careers. The story also gives a bit of a behind the scenes look at the lives of the icons.
"It's kind of a big jam session and love fest between all of them," Brooks said.
Starring in the show are Zack Sorrow as Elvis; Michael Kurowski as Jerry Lee Lewis; Tommy Malouf as Johnny Cash; Zachary Stevenson as Carl Perkins; and Sean Fortunato as record producer Sam Phillips who owned Sun Records.
Brooks said he's a big fan of music history. "The songs in this show are great," he said, adding many of the tunes in the historic rock and roll catalog were "taken from African American artists at that time."
The director said he wants to shed a bit of light on that history with this production as well.
"With this show, I'm trying to pay homage to those people at that time. I want to make sure the audience knows where those songs come from," Brooks said.
With "Million Dollar Quartet," Brooks said audience members will feel as though they're drawn into a story rather than just "watching a concert."
"It'll have a lot of heart and emotion," Brooks said.
All the great songs will definitely be heard. Included in the roster of tunes will be "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "That's All Right," "Ring of Fire," "Sixteen Tons," "Hound Dog," "See You Later, Alligator," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Going' On" and much more.