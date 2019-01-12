Students at Munster schools will be showcasing their talents on a professional stage when they perform in the competition "Munster's Got Talent."
The contest takes place at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster. The event is a fundraiser for Munster High School's band, the Munster Marching Mustangs. Proceeds will allow band members to get new instruments and uniforms.
Twelve contestants with various talents will take the spotlight. They'll be rated in the categories of performance, stage presence and originality. Judges for the event will be Bret Winternheimer, director of bands for Munster High School, Doug Goodwin, director of bands at Helfich Park STEM Academy in Evansville, Indiana, Phil Potempa, journalist and marketing director at Theatre at the Center and Joe Ratajack, Chicago radio personality, who is a graduate of Munster High School. Emcee will be actor/choreographer Charlie Misovye.
Grand prize will be $250.
FYI: "Munster's Got Talent" will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Tickets are $20 for adults; $15 for students ages 3 to 18 and $30 for VIP seating in Row A. There will be a dessert and refreshment reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Vendor tables will also be featured during the reception.