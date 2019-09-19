John Rahe, director of Valparaiso’s Memorial Opera House’s “The Mousetrap,” has an idea why the Agatha Christie murder mystery has been a hit with audiences across the globe for more than six decades.
“It’s a family show,” he said. “It is very tension-filled, but there’s nothing salacious about it.”
Opening Sept. 27 and running through Oct. 13, “Mousetrap” finds a group of men and women, most of them strangers to one another, holed up in a British manor during a torrential snowstorm. The guests and manor employees try to figure out whom amongst them is a murderer.
Penned by Agatha Christie first as the radio play “Three Blind Mice,” “Mousetrap made its stage debut in England in 1952. Six decades later, “Mousetrap” celebrated its 25,000th consecutive running and remains the longest running theatrical production on London’s West End.
Rahe has directed “Mousetrap” on two previous occasions and this marks his directorial debut at Memorial Opera House.
“if you’re a fan of Agatha Christie, you know she has really interesting characters and she puts them in situations where you really don’t know who the murderer is,” Rohe said. “The tension that that creates, especially in a situation like this one, is really, really nice.”
Rahe’s cast in Memorial Opera House’s “Mousetrap” production is made up of Scott Nolan as Giles Ralston, who runs the manor, Ashleigh Happer as Giles' wife and manor proprietor Mollie Ralston, Donna Rowland as elderly guest Mrs. Boyle, and Trent Wison as young guest Christopher Wren.
Rounding out the cast is George Maslankowski as guest Major Metcalf, Michael Pais as murder investigator Detective Sergeant Trotter, Cassi Russell as guest Miss Casewell and John Irak IV as guest Mr. Paravincini.
“This cast is very talented,” Rahe said. “There's a nice mix of new people and veterans that are putting a really nice spin on the characters. Everything is coming together and it’s going to be an excellent show.”
Next up for Memorial Opera House is a production of the holiday musical “Miracle on 34th Street,” scheduled to open Nov. 29.