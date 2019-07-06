There's a musical revival of mega proportions happening on one of Chicago's popular stages.
"The Music Man" continues to Aug. 11 at Chicago's Goodman Theatre. The beloved musical comedy is directed by Mary Zimmerman.
"I've long wanted to do this production," said Zimmerman. The director said the idea to mount "The Music Man" goes back about a year and a half.
The story of "The Music Man," which is written by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey, revolves around Harold Hill, a con man, who makes people believe he's legitimately trying to teach the local people of the town about music and ultimately wants to put a band together. Throughout the show, the audience is exposed to his conniving ways and watches while he goes about his trickery and also sees how certain townspeople try to uncover his devious plans.
"(The show) provides such an image of community," Zimmerman said. Hill's task of putting together this band also showcases the "charm" of that character and how a community can come together while under the charms of someone that members of the community deem influential.
Zimmerman, who's collaborated with The Goodman Theatre on various productions for the past 25 years, said she's happy to be working on the acclaimed musical at the iconic Windy City venue. The director is also an artistic associate at Goodman Theatre.
She said Goodman Theatre is a very "strong institution" of people "who've been here a long time and know what they're doing." Zimmerman said the Goodman is a great place to work and showcases excellence in all departments from its stage productions and props/costumes departments to administrative and other elements. "I feel at home here," Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman called "The Music Man" a "classic American musical." She said she's offering a fresh take on the classic.
Geoff Packard, who stars as Harold Hill, said he's happy to be back in Chicago to work on "The Music Man."
"I love the Goodman," Packard said, adding he's worked on a few productions with Zimmerman. As a matter of fact, Zimmerman said she had Packard in mind for the role of Hill.
"The role is so much fun to play, Packard said. "It's fantastic."
Packard said "Mary's (Zimmerman) vision of the show feels very Midwestern. She grew up in Nebraska and she knows these towns," he explained. Packard said he's looking forward to seeing Chicago audiences' reactions to the revival of the musical.
Monica West, who stars as librarian Marian Paroo, who's onto Hill's conniving ways, said she's honored to be in the show.
"I have wanted to work with Mary Zimmerman and also at the Goodman for a long time," West side. "I love Mary's sensibility."
West said she's always loved the music as well in the production.
"The score is just gorgeous," she said, adding the first time she was exposed to "The Music Man," she was 14 and at 4H Camp. She fondly remembers seeing "The Music Man" film starring Shirley Jones and Robert Preston.
Jermaine Hill, music director of the show, said the score is very "interesting and so quintessentially American."
"It evokes a certain nostalgia," he added. Hill said the production features a strong group of musicians with the orchestra totaling 11 members. "It's a marvelous band," he said.
Hill has long enjoyed the music of the show.
"I first heard 'The Music Man' in high school," he said, adding he portrayed Hill also in a high school production.
"It's a charming story and it relates to everyone," Hill said.
Among songs in the show are "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Gary, Indiana," "Till There Was You" and "Goodnight My Someone."