National Hellenic Museum presents 'Trial of Helen of Troy'
National Hellenic Museum presents 'Trial of Helen of Troy'

The Trial of Hippocrates

"The NHM Trial of Helen of Troy" will be performed March 5 at The Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Chicago. Last year, the museum presented "The NHM Trial of Hippocrates."

Theatergoers interested in delving into the story of Helen of Troy will want to be at the latest event presented by The National Hellenic Museum on March 5.

"The NHM Trial of Helen of Troy," which will be staged as a live debate, will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 5 at The Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Chicago. The theatrical trial runs through 9 p.m. It's the seventh annual production in the museum's Trial Series.

Katherine Kelaidis, a National Hellenic Museum historian, said the trial presentations are interesting for attendees because it offers a look at ancient history as well as what problems were present at the time.

"It gives us an opportunity to look back and see how they wrestled with their problems," she said.

During the trial, real lawyers and judges will take the stage to debate the case of Helen of Troy and whether she was kidnapped by the Trojan prince or went with Prince Paris of Troy of her own accord.

Kelaidis said the fact that this trial is happening in March, which is Women's History Month is interesting, too.

It's an opportunity to also show "how women are believed and not believed," she said, adding it's also important to tell women's stories and see "how" those stories are told.

"I'm a person who believes the stories we tell matter," Kelaidis said. "Helen's story is a foundation story, an organic myth of Western civilization. What do we make of this story now?" she said.

In addition to real judges and attorneys being involved in the production, the audience gets the chance to vote.

"This is one of our most popular events every year," Kelaidis said.

FYI: "The NHM Trial of Helen of Troy" will take place from 6:30-9 p.m. March 5 at The Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $100 a person in advance. Call 312-655-1234 or visit nationalhellenicmuseum.org.

