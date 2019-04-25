The Neo-Futurist Theater has been delivering creative, innovative works for the past three decades.
The theater, on Chicago's Ashland Avenue, is currently featuring "Remember the Alamo," which runs through April 27.
"Nick Hart is the creator of the show and came up with the idea," said Kurt Chiang, artistic director of The Neo-Futurists. Chiang also is the director of "Remember the Alamo."
"He's (Hart) taken the historic elements of the Alamo and re-imagined them," Chiang said. The story includes elements of accepting one's identity, race issures and conflicts within family life. The show is also interactive, as is the norm for Neo-Futurists' works.
"Alamo" creator Hart incorporates his own experiences with his Mexican-American identity and, within the show, mentions how his classmates called him "Bruce Lee" because they were unfamiliar with Mexicans.
Chiang said at Neo-Futurists Theater, an ensemble group made up of writers, directors and performers, the works are based on their own experiences. The productions, Chiang explained, often include personal stories of the writers', directors' and performers' lives.
"It's a model we're known for," Chiang said. The artistic director said The Neo-Futurists Theater is comprised of a "highly prolific" group of performers, writers, directors and ensemble members.
One of the group's goals is for audiences to "experience theater and live entertainment in a more authentic way," Chiang said. "We stretch our muscles to make works that speak to the now."
Chiang said the theater's late-night event known as "The Infinite Wench," which was what the theater started with, has been popular through the decades. He said through "The Infinite Wench," more than 10,500 plays have been created over 30 years.
"The show changes weekly. We write about the news in the world and what we're seeing and what we're feeling about it," Chiang said. There are currently 14 active ensemble members in the troupe.
Chiang said he's been with the company since 2008 and has served as artistic director for 11 years. The artistic director said The Neo-Futurists Theater is definitely a "place for experimenting."
"This is one of the few places in the country where you can write your own work and put it in front of an (audience)," he said.
FYI: "Remember the Alamo" continues through April 27 at The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago. Tickets range from $10 to $25. Visit neofuturists.org.