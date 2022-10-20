New musical 'The Notebook' graces Chicago Shakespeare stage

A world premiere production of a beloved movie and novel is enjoying life on stage in The Windy City.

"The Notebook" continues to Oct. 30 at Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier in Chicago.

"The show has been in the works for five or six years," said Katie Spelman, choreographer for "The Notebook."

"The Notebook" tells the love story of Allie and Noah through the years and the various challenges they encounter through each stage of their lives.

"The script is so smart and funny," Spelman said.

Spelman added it's a wonderful experience to finally bring the production to the stage after the pandemic shutdown and everything was in "limbo."

As the team was preparing the show in the last few years, she said they had a few workshops over Zoom and a movement lab last year.

Having a live audience in seats now, Spelman said, "teaches you how to watch the show in a new way."

Spelman said, as a choreographer, "The Notebook" was an interesting show to work on since it's not a "dance musical." She said she and the costume designer for the show had conversations and brainstormed about the movement within the production.

The production stars music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson with a book by Bekah Brunstetter.

"Ingrid's music is stunning," Spelman added. She said it was an honor to work with the strong creative team on the show

"The story is really about great love and great loss," Spelman said. "You can't have one without the other."

To have the vehicle of a musical to relay this story, according to Spelman, is a "deep and interesting way to tell this story in a different way."

Spelman, who hails from Palos Park, is a graduate of Mother McAuley High School and Northwestern University. She has been a dancer through the years as well and trained with Salt Creek Ballet. The choreographer is the winner of the SDCF Agnes DeMille Commission. Spelman is a resident of the Brooklyn borough of New York.

FYI: "The Notebook" runs to Oct. 30 in The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Tickets are $45-$125. Call 312-595-5600 or visit chicagoshakes.com/notebook.