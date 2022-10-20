New musical 'The Notebook' graces Chicago Shakespeare stage

Having a live audience in seats now, Spelman said, "teaches you how to watch the show in a new way."
Spelman said, as a choreographer, "The Notebook" was an interesting show to work on since it's not a "dance musical." She said she and the costume designer for the show had conversations and brainstormed about the movement within the production.
The production stars music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson with a book by Bekah Brunstetter.
"Ingrid's music is stunning," Spelman added. She said it was an honor to work with the strong creative team on the show
"The story is really about great love and great loss," Spelman said. "You can't have one without the other."
To have the vehicle of a musical to relay this story, according to Spelman, is a "deep and interesting way to tell this story in a different way."
Spelman, who hails from Palos Park, is a graduate of Mother McAuley High School and Northwestern University. She has been a dancer through the years as well and trained with Salt Creek Ballet. The choreographer is the winner of the SDCF Agnes DeMille Commission. Spelman is a resident of the Brooklyn borough of New York.
FYI: "The Notebook" runs to Oct. 30 in The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Tickets are $45-$125. Call 312-595-5600 or visit chicagoshakes.com/notebook.
Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.