New Studebaker Theater opens with 'Skates'

The Studebaker Theater in Chicago's Fine Arts Building recently opened with the production "Skates A New Musical."
"Skates," which runs through June 26, is a lively production which has a retro feel going back to the 1970s and the era of roller rinks.
The production, with book by Christine Rea and lyrics/music by Rick Briskin, is a fast-paced show highlighting a simple tale of a girl, Jacqueline Miller, who went after her dreams of a musical career and has come home years later to do a fundraiser at the local roller rink. It's a story which has the central character going back and looking at her 12-year-old self and evaluating her life.
While the story line of the show is fairly straightforward and easy to digest, it's the music that is a highlight in the show. The music definitely has a '70s feel with even some disco-era leanings.
Singers Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young, both of "American Idol" fame, offer strong vocals in the production. The entire cast, in fact, does a fine job with the likeable tunes in the show.
Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.