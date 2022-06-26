New Studebaker Theater opens with 'Skates'

The Studebaker Theater in Chicago's Fine Arts Building recently opened with the production "Skates A New Musical."

"Skates," which runs through June 26, is a lively production which has a retro feel going back to the 1970s and the era of roller rinks.

The production, with book by Christine Rea and lyrics/music by Rick Briskin, is a fast-paced show highlighting a simple tale of a girl, Jacqueline Miller, who went after her dreams of a musical career and has come home years later to do a fundraiser at the local roller rink. It's a story which has the central character going back and looking at her 12-year-old self and evaluating her life.

While the story line of the show is fairly straightforward and easy to digest, it's the music that is a highlight in the show. The music definitely has a '70s feel with even some disco-era leanings.

Singers Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young, both of "American Idol" fame, offer strong vocals in the production. The entire cast, in fact, does a fine job with the likeable tunes in the show.

The show's writer, Rea, who hails from the Chicago area, based her show on the suburban roller rink she grew up attending.

The 600-seat Studebaker Theater was recently renovated. The Fine Arts Building dates to 1885. For more information on the show and the Studebaker Theater, visit fineartsbuilding.com/events/skates.

