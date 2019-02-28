The directors of Valparaiso’s Chicago Street Theatre’s “Bedtime Stories (as Told by Our Dad) Who Messed Them Up" were immediately able to relate to the struggles of the play’s patriarch with their first script reading.
“I’m a mom to two small kids, and everything that’s coming out of the dad’s mouth, it was something that was going on at my house and something I could totally relate to,” said “Bedtime” co-director Kelly Weisenbacher “We were both laughing within the first three pages.”
Opening March 1 and running through March 17, “Bedtime” finds a father, in an attempt to calm his three youngsters down, puts a unique and usually incorrect spin on long-beloved tales “The Princess and the Pea,” “Rumpelstiltskin” and “The Boy Who Cried Dinosaur.” His versions of the classics told to his children are, in turn, brought to life onstage.
“Bedtime” was penned by American playwright Ed Monk, whose family-geared CV includes “Attack of the Cafeteria Zombies,” “Cinderella and the Substitute Fairy Godmother” and “Dinosaur from Planet X.”
“It’s fun,” said Weisenbacher, who is directing “Bedtime” with Nancy Haller, of the play. “It makes me laugh. It feels very modern … we think there is something in there for both parents and their kids.”
Andy Urschel is the father in Chicago Street’s “Bedtime,” reading his fairy tale interpretations to Olivia Krutz, Mara Huneryager and Libby Vatthauer. More than a dozen Region-based actors help bring the bedtime stories to life, with several thesps assuming multiple characters.
“They’re having a lot of fun, because they get to play caricatures of these fairy tales,” Weisenbacher said. “They’re having a lot of fun because they know the (original) stories, too, and they get to put a modern take on them.”
Next up for Chicago Street Theatre is a production of the comedy “Boeing Boeing,” scheduled to open April 12.
FYI: “Bedtime Stories (as Told by Our Dad) Who Messed Them Up” runs at 7 p.m. March 1, 8 and 15, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. March 2, 9 and 16 and 2:30 p.m. March 10 and 17 at Chicago Street Theatre, 154 W. Chicago Ave., Valparaiso. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for children 12 and younger seniors and veterans. Call 219-464-1636 or visit CHICAGOSTREET.ORG