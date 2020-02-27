'Nick Jr. Live!' brings popular characters to Chicago

Families will have the opportunity to enjoy a full production starring their favorite characters from 'Nick Jr.' this weekend.
"Nick J. Live! Move to the Music" takes the stage Feb. 29 and March 1 at The Chicago Theatre.
"It's an interactive show. People will want to get out of their seats and dance," said Jenia Head, a performer with "Nick Jr. Live!"
Head, a Detroit native who's lived in Chicago for five years, plays Molly in the "Bubble Guppies" segment of the show. She said audiences have responded positively to the live production.
"People absolutely love the show. They sing the songs form their favorite shows," Head said, adding it's always nice to see young audience members getting so involved in the action of the production and having fun.
Characters from shows such as "PAW Patrol," "Dora the Explorer," "Blaze and the Monster Machines, "Top Wing," "Shimmer and Shine" and "Blue's Clues and You" will star in the show.
Head said it'll be pretty exciting to travel to Chicago with the revue. She said one of the recent appearances in Canada was a lot of fun for her as many of the young audience members were a delight to watch. They really got involved in the production and were excited to see beloved characters.
The actress said she was interested in entertainment as a kid.
"Looking back, I guess it was just all the exposure I got to it. I watched a lot of TV and a lot of 'Nick Jr.' as I was growing up," Head said.
"I always loved the energy of the audience and live theater," she said, about the performance arts.
In the show, audience members will hear original songs created for the production as well as tunes made famous in the "Nick Jr." shows.
Head hopes young theater attendees "have the time of their lives" this weekend.
"I hope they can step out of the real world and into the 'Nick Jr.' world."
