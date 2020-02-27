'Nick Jr. Live!' brings popular characters to Chicago

Families will have the opportunity to enjoy a full production starring their favorite characters from 'Nick Jr.' this weekend.

"Nick J. Live! Move to the Music" takes the stage Feb. 29 and March 1 at The Chicago Theatre.

"It's an interactive show. People will want to get out of their seats and dance," said Jenia Head, a performer with "Nick Jr. Live!"

Head, a Detroit native who's lived in Chicago for five years, plays Molly in the "Bubble Guppies" segment of the show. She said audiences have responded positively to the live production.

"People absolutely love the show. They sing the songs form their favorite shows," Head said, adding it's always nice to see young audience members getting so involved in the action of the production and having fun.

Characters from shows such as "PAW Patrol," "Dora the Explorer," "Blaze and the Monster Machines, "Top Wing," "Shimmer and Shine" and "Blue's Clues and You" will star in the show.

Head said it'll be pretty exciting to travel to Chicago with the revue. She said one of the recent appearances in Canada was a lot of fun for her as many of the young audience members were a delight to watch. They really got involved in the production and were excited to see beloved characters.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}