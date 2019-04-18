Dance and percussion fans shouldn't miss "Tap Dogs" while it's in Chicago.
The rousing production "Dein Perry's Tap Dogs" continues to April 21 at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre.
"Tap Dogs," a production founded in Australia by Perry in 1991, is filled with highly charged tap/percussive numbers.
The 90-minute show blends all the best of an energetic dance production and a concert. The male cast showcases skilled tap movements and sharp and booming percussive choreography as they also occasionally present humorous segments.
Cast members of "Tap Dogs" include Anthony Russo, Reid Perry, who is founder Dein Perry's son, Chaise Rossiello, Justin Myles, Nathan Beech and Sam Marks. Noriko Terada and Catilin Kalafus provide musical accompaniment for the troupe.
The show's various segments feature dances on a construction set and on a multitude of surfaces. It's a fast moving production with no intermission which also speeds it along.
Among highlighted numbers are the cast's skilled performance with basketballs; tapping on a watery surface; tapping upside down; dancing on various beams, ladders and more.
The cast works its dance magic while using assorted props and has no problem tapping on all the different surfaces on stage. It's interesting to watch as the performers also interact jokingly with one another.
"Tap Dogs" is a show for those looking for a unique afternoon or evening at the theater. Many audience members will likely leave the venue wanting to slip on a pair of tap shoes to test out their own rhythmic and percussive talents.
FYI: "Tap Dogs" continues through April 21 at James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets are $15 to $65. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.