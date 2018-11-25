Jamie Shriner has been involved in the theatrical and musical arts all her life.
Shriner, a Chicago resident who's a native of Northwest Indiana, is currently starring in "Wife Material," a production for which she's also written the book, music and lyrics. Caitlin Dobbins and Natalie Rae also star in the show.
"Wife Material," presented by Underscore Theatre Co., continues to Dec. 9 at The Understudy in Chicago. The show is an autobiography of sorts and revolves around all the rules, pre-conceived notions and ideas of what it means to be a wife, the stresses involved in conforming to the married lifestyle and what true love really entails.
"I want people to take away (from the play) that women are more than the two to three labels or archetypes we place on them. ... No one person is just one thing. There's more to us than meets the eye," Shriner said.
"When I first started working on it, in 2017, it was just a one-hour show. It was like a stand-up show with some music," Shriner said. The actress/playwright said Underscore Theatre was interested in having her make the piece into a "full-scale musical."
Shriner's idea to start writing the show, she explained, came to fruition after she had finished studying at The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.
"I was engaged to my new husband, Tom, at the time," she said, adding he's English and there were Visa problems they encountered when he tried to accompany her back to the States. Shriner said she was feeling frustrated and like nothing was going right.
"And (at the time) I kept hitting brick wall after brick wall as a performer," she said. Shriner said she looked younger but when she auditioned for parts, she was viewed as more mature in her acting. "So, I was just really unsure of who I was and what I wanted to do as a career," she said.
When she started writing "Wife Material," Shriner said she wrote it from the standpoint of being in a place of "I'm about to be married," and will be a "wife."
She said the old ideas of a wife being all "set" in life and "happy" just didn't seem right to her. "I wasn't feeling that way," Shriner said. The actress/playwright said she began to explore all those feelings she and society had about marriage, and the show proceeded to take shape.
"I feel proud of the fact it's not a typical musical," Shriner said. She called it more of a musical work with "autobiographical storytelling" elements.
In addition to writing and acting, Shriner does a great deal of standup comedy as a career. "I do a lot of independent shows and music in my comedy act," she said.
Shriner's sister, Angie, also is an actress who's done much work in the Chicago area. She said they both gained a lot of experience in the theater arts in the Region.
As a kid in the early 2000s, Shriner worked on Valparaiso's Chicago Street Theatre's production of "A Christmas Story."
"My sister Angie got cast as the lead girl, and I got cast as the extra. It started from there," Shriner said. She worked with Chicago Street Theatre from ages 8 to 18.
Acting and singing were of interest to her as a tot and even before that, she said, laughing.
"I was singing along with 'A Goofy Movie' before I could talk."
Shriner, who is the daughter of Pam and Tom Shriner, is a graduate of Valparaiso High School. In addition to getting a music degree at The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Shriner did undergraduate studies at Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois.
FYI: "Wife Material" continues to Dec. 9 at The Understudy, 4609 N. Clark St., Chicago. Tickets are $20 to $25. Student tickets are $15 on Thursdays. For tickets, visit underscoretheatre.org. A benefit performance will take place on Dec. 1. Proceeds for that show will benefit Sarah's Circle, a non-profit which supports homeless and at-risk women.