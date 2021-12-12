Olivia Valli stars in 'Pretty Woman' in Chicago

During the pandemic, Valli said she did some soul searching about her career and while everything was shut down thought seriously about whether this was really the career for her. Her love for the business and her tenacity to keep going, though, is paying off.

"I did a lot of things to keep myself motivated and kept working on my craft," she said. Valli said she did online classes and virtual concerts while everything was shut down.

In addition to working on her craft during lockdown, Valli also got a dog, which she called her "pandemic pup."

"I thought it was the perfect time to adopt a dog," she said.

Valli said, though the entertainment business is coming back slowly, it's still very hard for many people in show business to really have the opportunity to work at their craft.

"The business is not fully back yet," she said, adding she hopes it will return soon.

About her "Pretty Woman" character, Valli calls Vivian a "survivor."

"She's someone with a heart of gold...At the end of the day, she still wants love and friendship and someone to value her. Just because of her profession doesn't mean she doesn't have value."