Olivia Valli stars in 'Pretty Woman' in Chicago

Portraying the role of lead character Vivian Ward in "Pretty Woman" has been an enjoyable venture for Olivia Valli.
"It's an honor. This is my first show after the pandemic," said Valli, during a recent phone conversation.
"Pretty Woman: The Musical" will begin gracing the stage at Chicago's CIBC Theatre Tuesday. The musical runs through Dec. 19. In addition to Valli, the show also stars Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis.
The production originally had its pre-Broadway run in Chicago in spring of 2018 and opened in late summer of 2018 on Broadway.
The show is based on the charming, romantic tale about a destitute prostitute with big dreams and a wealthy businessman featured in the hit film "Pretty Woman." "Pretty Woman" stars an original soundtrack by songwriter/musician Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.
Prior to her role in "Pretty Woman," Valli performed in the second national tour of "Wicked" and also appeared in "Jersey Boys," in the role of Mary Delgado, her real life grandmother. Valli is the granddaughter of singer and Four Seasons' lead vocalist Frankie Valli.
Valli said she's thrilled to be portraying character Vivian in "Pretty Woman" as she's always wanted to be cast in a "leading lady" role.
During the pandemic, Valli said she did some soul searching about her career and while everything was shut down thought seriously about whether this was really the career for her. Her love for the business and her tenacity to keep going, though, is paying off.
"I did a lot of things to keep myself motivated and kept working on my craft," she said. Valli said she did online classes and virtual concerts while everything was shut down.
In addition to working on her craft during lockdown, Valli also got a dog, which she called her "pandemic pup."
"I thought it was the perfect time to adopt a dog," she said.
Valli said, though the entertainment business is coming back slowly, it's still very hard for many people in show business to really have the opportunity to work at their craft.
"The business is not fully back yet," she said, adding she hopes it will return soon.
About her "Pretty Woman" character, Valli calls Vivian a "survivor."
"She's someone with a heart of gold...At the end of the day, she still wants love and friendship and someone to value her. Just because of her profession doesn't mean she doesn't have value."
Valli said she and character Vivian share some personality and character traits.
"She sees the good in everyone," Valli said of Vivian. She said Vivian is also tough.
Valli, like Vivian, believes in leading her life with joy.
"I want to lead by kindness and grace and joy as a person."
Valli loves the music in "Pretty Woman." "The score is absolutely brilliant. You get bits of pop rock and beautiful operatic singing," she said, adding it features a mix of genres. The show also features the hit Roy Orbison song "Oh, Pretty Woman."
While Valli has a strong family history in the entertainment business, she said she wants to carve her place in the business on her own. She said grandfather Frankie has always been very supportive but realizes it's something she wants to do herself.
"He's really proud of me," she said. "He gives me tips for the road and about vocal health and how to look at the profession."
With a laugh, Valli added, "We're both workhorses. We love our craft."