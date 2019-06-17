Homewood-based actor and playwright Tim Campos will perform his new one-man slapstick comedy "Keep Your Guard Up, Smitty Harbinger" at Beatniks on Conkey later this summer.
Campos, who's been writing and performing for more than 30 years, will perform the show in a limited engagement for one weekend only in August at the black-box theater at 420 Conkey St. in Hammond. "Keep Your Guard Up, Smitty Harbinger" will be staged at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 18.
"Directed by Tonika Todorova, a Silent Theatre Company (Chicago) ensemble member and featuring live music by Elliot Taggart and set design by Grant Sabin, 'Keep Your Guard Up, Smitty Harbinger' is an uproarious hour-long physical storytelling comedy that is too funny for words," the theater said in a news release. "A silent play inspired by the slapstick comedies of the 1920s with a modern sensibility that is fun for the whole family. From maintaining the guard booth and lift gates to pratfalls, avoiding bees and redirecting traffic, this play has a bit of everything that can conceivably go wrong on the job of a solitary booth operator, Smitty Harbinger, while he attempts to deal with and overcome every challenging situation before he smitties everything up."
The work of Campos, a Detroit native, has been compared to Buster Keaton or Charlie Chaplin. He has played Vladimir in Samuel Beckett's "Waiting for Godot" and won awards, including Best Supporting Actor Award from the Detroit Free Press. He recently completed a two-year tour for his show "Screw It: Doin’ Time on the Line."
Tickets are $15, or $10 for students and youth.
For more information or tickets, visit beatniksonconkey.com.