Online festivities: West Side Theatre Guild offers virtual 'Lyrics' show

Members and fans of Gary's performing arts community are traditionally in for a treat every holiday season when West Side Theatre Guild presents its "Lyrics" production.

Now in its 24th year, this season's grand musical revue will be a virtual production.

"It's important for us to present this virtually because we want to remain connected to our audience members and our shows as much as possible with the understanding we have to keep everyone safe," said Mark Spencer, director of West Side Theatre Guild (WSTG) and producer/director of "Lyrics."

The revue has long been a showcase of song, dance and spoken word by students, various members of the community and occasionally celebrity guests. It was always performed on stage at West Side Theatre.

Spencer, who presented the first "Lyrics" production in November of 1996, said even though the pandemic has made it impossible for arts fans to gather together, he's happy to at least have the opportunity to present the show virtually.

The original idea for the "Lyrics" revue grew out of Spencer's classroom in the early 1990s.