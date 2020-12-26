Online festivities: West Side Theatre Guild offers virtual 'Lyrics' show

Members and fans of Gary's performing arts community are traditionally in for a treat every holiday season when West Side Theatre Guild presents its "Lyrics" production.
Now in its 24th year, this season's grand musical revue will be a virtual production.
"It's important for us to present this virtually because we want to remain connected to our audience members and our shows as much as possible with the understanding we have to keep everyone safe," said Mark Spencer, director of West Side Theatre Guild (WSTG) and producer/director of "Lyrics."
The revue has long been a showcase of song, dance and spoken word by students, various members of the community and occasionally celebrity guests. It was always performed on stage at West Side Theatre.
Spencer, who presented the first "Lyrics" production in November of 1996, said even though the pandemic has made it impossible for arts fans to gather together, he's happy to at least have the opportunity to present the show virtually.
The original idea for the "Lyrics" revue grew out of Spencer's classroom in the early 1990s.
He said he wanted to foster and help develop the theatrical talents of the students that were in his classroom at the time. And he wanted to continue to offer a place to "nurture" that creativity.
Spencer said the performing arts offer many wonderful rewards. "It's a platform to express human situations and feelings in an environment that's structured and positive."
This year's "Lyrics" will feature interviews with performing arts staff, performers, footage from "Lyrics" first show in 1996, various other "Lyrics" performances and film clips. Featured in the online show will be an interview with Jamey Jones who starred as young Simba in the guild's past production of "Lion King Jr."
This season's show debuted online on Christmas Eve but will continue to be offered through Jan. 2. Visit youtu.be/oilthvu_lwc to view the production. Those interested may also view "Lyrics" on the Gary TV platform which is accessible via Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV.
Included in the show will be a special tribute to the now closed Emerson School for the Visual and Performing Arts through the presentation of special performances.
Spencer said stories and anecdotes will be shared by members of the community, performers and school staff.
"We've picked and pulled relevant pieces (from the archives). Some haven't been seen in 10 to 15 years," he said.
"We will have recordings from Gary Mayor Prince, GCSC manager Paige McNulty, West Side Leadership Academy principal Othiniel Mahone and other members of the community giving greetings," Spencer said. "We're trying to make this as festive as possible."
The virtual production is free to view. Spencer said it was important that people not pay for the show.
"It's an opportunity to celebrate and give back," he said.
Spencer said the first "Lyrics" was presented for Thanksgiving and each year after it has been offered sometime during the Christmas season.
"I want to thank the community for standing with us all these years," Spencer said. "The greater community of Northwest Indiana has stood with us since Day 1."