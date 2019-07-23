It doesn't matter if you're Catholic or not, it's easy to relate to the family showcased in "Over the Tavern" at Munster's Theatre at the Center.
"Over the Tavern" continues through Aug. 11 at TATC.
The comedy, with various dramatic undertones, was written by Tom Dudzick. This production gracing the stage in Munster is under the direction of Ericka Mac.
"Over the Tavern," set in 1959, revolves around a Polish Catholic family and their relationships to one another and the problems they encounter in trying to live their faith.
Character Rudy, played by Logan Baffico, is 12 and about to be confirmed. Problems ensue when he begins to question the rules of the church. Throughout the production, audiences watch as Rudy and his family explore and question those "rules," the family rules and try to endure the struggles of every day life.
Among some of the more humorous scenes in the production are the segments where Rudy butts heads with Sister Clarissa who is preparing him for confirmation. Actress Janet Ulrich Brooks, whom audiences will remember for her wonderful portrayal of Ann Landers in "The Lady With All The Answers" last year at Theatre at the Center, stars as Sister Clarissa. She keeps audience members laughing whenever she's on stage.
Young actor Baffico offers a strong portrayal of Rudy and his mannerisms and antics throughout the show are pretty funny.
As the family dynamics play out in "Over the Tavern," there are also various touching moments and a few intense scenes.
Other cast members who also offer admirable performances are Cory Goodrich as Rudy's mother Ellen, Eric Slater as Rudy's father Chet, Isabelle Roberts as Annie, Julian Solis as Georgie and Seth Steinberg as Eddie.
Kudos to Angie Weber-Miller for her creative scenic design. The set stretches across the entire width of the stage and showcases all the rooms of the house right next to each other in full view at all times.
Don't hesitate to make plans to check out this show, which lasts for another three weeks.
FYI: "Over the Tavern" continues to Aug. 11 at Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Tickets range from $42 to $46. Call 219-836-3255 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com.