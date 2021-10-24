'Paradise Square' set to debut in Chicago

Chicago theater fans will have the opportunity to see the debut of a new musical in November.
Broadway in Chicago will present the pre-Broadway engagement of "Paradise Square," Nov. 2 to Dec. 5, at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago.
"Paradise Square" takes place in New York City in the late 1800s during the Civil War. During that time in the Five Points slum area of New York, immigrants from Ireland and free-born Black Americans lived in community with one another both celebrating their individual cultures and creating a unified family of neighbors. The musical celebrates this unique time in history.
Dance forms, such as Tap, grew out of this time period.
"The show tells an important story. It's about the American melting pot," said AJ Shively, who stars as Owen Duignan in the musical.
Shively said the play also shows a real sense of "community" and the respect that the neighborhood residents had for one another.
He mentioned that the issues of racism and immigration at that time were very similar to what society is seeing today. But in that area of Five Points, society came together to create a beautiful community.
"It's still timely," Shively said about the story. "It's also about the love of your chosen family and unity," he said.
Shively, who was born in Ohio, said he has spent a lot of time in South Bend and Mishawaka, where many of his family members live. Shively said he's happy to be back on stage after the pandemic shut everything down. The actor said the cast of "Paradise Square" is a joy to work with.
"It's (also) the biggest cast I've worked with," he said.
"Paradise Square," which is produced by Garth Drabinsky, features a book by Christina Anderson, Marcus Gardley, Craig Lucas and Larry Kirwan. The play is directed by Tony winner Moises Kaufman. It stars choreography by Bill T. Jones with the score written by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen along with Masi Asare and Larry Kirwan.
Lyricists Nathan Tysen and Masi Asare said they've enjoyed working on the songs for the score of this musical which has such an important story to relay and a poignant message.
"The music has a contemporary feel," said Tysen. "It's 1863 but it feels of the moment."
Asare said this was a time when the two communities of Five Points were "living together with love and respect."
Added Tysen, "I was so attracted to the project because it so clearly shows disparaged groups living and creating together."
The lyricists said the musical selections have been tweaked and changed in the last few years of working on the project. "We're never done," Tysen said with a laugh.
"We're all so excited to be back in the theater," Asare said.
"We hope the audience will celebrate this period of history that they might not have known about," Asare added.
FYI: For ticket information for "Paradise Square," visit BroadwayInChicago.com.