'Paradise Square' set to debut in Chicago

Shively, who was born in Ohio, said he has spent a lot of time in South Bend and Mishawaka, where many of his family members live. Shively said he's happy to be back on stage after the pandemic shut everything down. The actor said the cast of "Paradise Square" is a joy to work with.

"It's (also) the biggest cast I've worked with," he said.

"Paradise Square," which is produced by Garth Drabinsky, features a book by Christina Anderson, Marcus Gardley, Craig Lucas and Larry Kirwan. The play is directed by Tony winner Moises Kaufman. It stars choreography by Bill T. Jones with the score written by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen along with Masi Asare and Larry Kirwan.

Lyricists Nathan Tysen and Masi Asare said they've enjoyed working on the songs for the score of this musical which has such an important story to relay and a poignant message.

"The music has a contemporary feel," said Tysen. "It's 1863 but it feels of the moment."

Asare said this was a time when the two communities of Five Points were "living together with love and respect."

Added Tysen, "I was so attracted to the project because it so clearly shows disparaged groups living and creating together."