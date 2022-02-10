Paramount Theatre strikes a hit with 'Groundhog Day'

An engaging, witty production is currently starring on stage at Paramount Theatre in Aurora.

"Groundhog Day: The Musical" continues to March 13. The show, which is a Midwest regional premiere, is directed by Jim Corti, artistic director of Paramount Theatre.

The show is based on the 1993 film starring funnyman Bill Murray. The film and musical production tell the story of Phil Connors, a television weatherman who is plain tired of his job, is pessimistic and must go to cover Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Penn., home of groundhog Punxsutawny Phil. Connors gets trapped in the town and is forced to repeat Feb. 2, Groundhog Day, over and over again.

While there in Punxsutawny, Connors interacts with various other characters including producer Rita, cameraman Larry, Nancy and others.

The production, while almost 2 1/2 hours, easily keeps one's attention for its clever lines, catchy songs and apt acting skills.

Alex Syiek plays Phil Connors and Phoebe Gonzalez is Rita Hanson in the energetic production. Syiek's comical mannerisms and expert timing are topnotch. Gonzalez, who showcases smooth vocals, interacts well with Connors throughout the show.

Among other actors in the large 25-member cast are Kyle Adams, Adia Bell, Matthew Bettencourt, Haley Jane Schafer, Vasily Deris, Christian Denzel Bufford, Lydia Burke, Max J. Cervantes, Sophie Grimm, Ciara Hickey, Ron King and others.

"Groundhog Day: The Musical" has a book written by Danny Rubin with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. The show's score features many tunes that are quite likable even when hearing them for the first time. Among standout musical numbers are "Small Town USA," "If I Had My Time Again," "One Day" and "Nobody Cares."

FYI: "Groundhog Day: The Musical" continues to March 13 at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Tickets range from $39 to $79. Call 630-896-6666 or visit paramountaurora.com. (The show is recommended for ages 14 and older due to language and other assorted adult content.) The production will feature signed interpreters for individuals who are hard of hearing on March 11. Call or visit the website for more information.

