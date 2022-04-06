 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pat Tomasulo debuts first online stand-up comedy special

Pat Tomasulo

Pat Tomasulo recently debuted his first comedy special on YouTube.

 Provided

Fans of WGN Morning News sports anchor/reporter Pat Tomasulo know he also wears another hat in the entertainment field.

Tomasulo is also a stand-up comedian and regularly brings his act to clubs and theaters around the Chicagoland area. He currently has a new project to share with comedy lovers.

"What A Time To Be Alive," which debuted last week on YouTube, is Tomasulo's first online stand-up comedy special.

"I taped the special in December and recently finished editing it," Tomasulo said by phone recently. It was filmed during two shows at Zanies Comedy Night Club. It was an incredible experience, Tomasulo said, adding "the crowd was perfect."

Tomasulo said the special features a "combination" of old and new material.

There are stories and jokes fans have never heard before which showcase where he's at in his life now, especially after coming through the pandemic.

Tomasulo said he's inspired by a variety of subjects when writing material.

"So much just comes spontaneously. I carry around a notebook or my phone most of the time. When I have an idea for a story, I jot notes on my phone then take it back to my desk," he said.

He added he's inspired by things "going on in society."

It's definitely a mix of observation and personal experience, he said.

Tomasulo said he's long been interested in comedy.

"I've always been a sarcastic guy," he said, laughing. "And I've always loved performing in this medium."

Tomasulo said it's a great feeling making people laugh. "People need that release more than ever," he said.

"Most people at the shows just want to have fun," Tomasulo said, adding his crowd is rarely offended by what he says.

Tomasulo regularly performs at the comedy clubs on weekends. He also appears at various theaters and other venues. Tomasulo has previously brought his comedy show to Hobart's Art Theater and Munster's Theatre at The Center.

To see Tomasulo's new stand-up comedy special, visit pattomasulo.com or Pat Tomasulo's YouTube page.

