Families will want to make plans to see the latest "Paw Patrol Live!"

"Paw Patrol Live! Heroes Unite" runs March 25 and 26 at The Chicago Theatre in Chicago.

MSG Entertainment, VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon are presenting the show which runs each day at 10:30 a.m. and 2 and 5:30 p.m.

The production is inspired by the Nickelodeon series "Paw Patrol." In the live show, audience members can interact with the cast while they help the canines solve problems and puzzles as they journey around the world in an action-packed production.

"Paw Patrol Live! Heroes Unite" features a musical score which easily prompts young audience members to sing and dance along.

Among actors in the production is Olivia Pryor, of Chicago, who plays character Zuma. Pryor is a graduate of Northwestern University.

FYI: "Paw Patrol Live! Heroes Unite" will be performed March 25 and 26 at The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. Tickets start at $25. Visit chicagotheatre.com/pawpatrol. For accessible and companion seats, call 888-609-7599. Also visit pawpatrollive.com for more information.

History photos: Chicago's Soldier Field through the years Soldier Field - 2003 Soldier Field - 1971 Soldier Field - 1931 Soldier Field - 1959 Soldier Field - 1987 Soldier Field - 1926 Soldier Field - 1933 Soldier Field - 1928 Soldier Field - 1939 Soldier Field - 1962 Soldier Field - 1946 Soldier Field - 1978 Soldier Field - 1959 Soldier Field - 1959 Soldier Field - 1943 Soldier Field - 1936 Soldier Field - 1932 Soldier Field - 1961 Soldier Field - 1974 Soldier Field - 1948 Soldier Field - 1927 Soldier Field - 1959 Soldier Field - 1927 Soldier Field - 1973 Soldier Field - 2003