{{featured_button_text}}
The Phantom of the Opera

Derrick Davis and Emma Grimsley star in "The Phantom of the Opera" at The Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago.

 Photo by Matthew Murphy

One of musical theater's beloved productions is starring on stage at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre.

"The Phantom of the Opera" continues through Jan. 5 at The Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago. The current tour features a new production of the acclaimed musical by Cameron Mackintosh. Derrick Davis stars as The Phantom while Emma Grimsley stars as Christine Daae.

This production of "Phantom" doesn't disappoint in any way. Fans will once again be engrossed in the memorable music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, haunting story and various special effects.

It's always exciting to see the signature chandelier travel through the air to come crashing down in the "opera house." Audience members who are sitting directly under it surely get an extra thrill while watching this show.

The production's story line revolves around the masked Phantom who lives around the sewers and catacombs of the Paris Opera House. He falls in love with opera singer Christine and, by terrorizing others around her, he makes it his goal to name her the star of the opera.

Davis as the Phantom and Grimsley as Christine offer fine performances  with strong vocals. Also starring in the show are Chicago's Rob Linley as Monsieur Andre; David Benoit as Monsieur Firmin; Chicago's Susan Moniz as Madame Giry; Trista Moldovan as Carlotta; Jordan Craig as Raoul; and others.

Musical highlights of the show include the hit "The Music of the Night," "All I Ask of You," the title tune "The Phantom of the Opera," "Masquerade" and "The Point of No Return."

The production features a large cast - 52 performers in all. The current touring production of "Phantom" debuted in 2013. The show is based on Gaston Leroux's "Le Fantome de L'Opera."

FYI: "The Phantom of the Opera" continues to Jan. 5 at The Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets are $46 to $136. Call 800-775-2000 or visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

12 things to do in the Region this week

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.