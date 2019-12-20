Actor Rob Lindley has spent the last year and a half touring with "The Phantom of the Opera."
"This has been a wonderful experience," said Lindley, who is enjoying his first national tour.
Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera" continues through Jan. 5 at The Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago. The current tour features a new production of the acclaimed musical by Cameron Mackintosh. Derrick Davis stars as The Phantom while Emma Grimsley stars as Christine Daae.
Lindley, who portrays character Monsieur Andre, said the theatrical tour has allowed him to "see a lot of places."
"And being on tour, you learn to be fastidious about your life," he said.
"I'm excited for 'Phantom' to be in Chicago," said Lindley, an Iowa native, who has lived in the Windy City for two decades. "I've made my career primarily in Chicago."
Lindley has been in a variety of Chicago shows including "Fun Home," "Candide," "Secret Garden," "Angels in America I and II," and others. He's also worked as a director in Chicago.
The actor, who hails from Iowa, said he's expecting to see many familiar faces at the theater in the Windy City.
"I'm hoping a lot of friends that live in Chicago will come and see me," he said. Lindley said his father has seen the show seven times in various places and he's expecting he'll be in the audience for the Windy City engagement as well.
Lindley said he's long admired the musical score in "The Phantom of the Opera."
"As far as Broadway musicals go, you just can't get any more classic than this. The music is lush, romantic and grand. There's a lot of spectacle (to the show) as well," Lindley said.
FYI: "The Phantom of the Opera" continues to Jan. 5 at The Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets are $46 to $136. Call 800-775-2000 or visit BroadwayInChicago.com.
