Poetry in motion: Louder Than A Bomb festival celebrates 21st year virtually

When Amparan competed in Louder Than A Bomb, he said it was a life-changing experience, in a sense.

"It changed the whole trajectory of where I thought my life would go," he said.

Amparan, who is also a musician, majored in sociology and public relations/marketing at Valparaiso University. He grew up on Chicago's South Side and attended Morgan Park High School. Amparan, who also lived in Northwest Indiana for awhile, has family members who reside throughout Chicago and Northwest Indiana.

He said he's long seen the "similarities" between poetry and music. Through poetry, Amparan said, "people listen to your voice. A voice can hold power."

The appearance of young female poet Amanda Gorman at the Presidential Inauguration this year was significant, Amparan said.

"Everyone stopped and listened to that young woman speak," he said.

Young Chicago Authors' artistic director Kevin Coval founded Louder Than A Bomb in 2001 with Anna West and a group of educators.

According to Coval, “Poetry in its best lived practice is a radically democratic form, and really believes in the notion that regardless of who you are and where you come from, you have something to say.”