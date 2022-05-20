Popular show geared to couples hits Chicago stage

Matt Murphy is happy to have his hit show that's been popular in Vegas and New York heating up the stage in Chicago.

Murphy's "Sex Tips For Straight Women from a Gay Man" runs through July 2 at The Greenhouse Theater Center in Chicago.

Murphy, who grew up in the Indianapolis area, has ties to Chicago as well."My parents grew up in Chicago. And I have extended family there," he said.

Playwright Murphy, who is also co-producer of the show with Shawn Nightingale, said after a decade of presenting the show elsewhere, including Vegas and the Big Apple, he's thrilled to finally have it playing in Chicago.

The idea for the show, he said, was based on the popular book "Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man," written by Dan Anderson and Maggie Berman.

Murphy's wife mentioned the book to him and he thought it would be humorous to create a show based on the book.

"I thought about what the advice would be and what the perspective would be," he said.

"I contacted the authors and met with them. We had dinner and I said (for the show) I need to adapt your advice into some form of a story."

That was in 2012 and a decade later the show has had great response from audiences, he said.

Murphy said the authors were very supportive of him and his idea. "We wanted it to be a comedy and hoped that couples come away with some advice."

The show first opened Off Broadway a decade ago. "Ticket sales were good," Murphy said.

The writer/producer said "the show is very PG13. It's a romantic comedy with benefits."

Murphy said the story line of the show revolves around it being set at a university auditorium at a Meet the Authors event. The shy moderator at the event must introduce and question the authors of a sex tip publication and the story unfolds from there.

The play is geared to couples, Murphy said, adding it's proven to be a good "date night show."

He said it attracts people from their 20s to 70s.

"We want people to get back to the theater and have a fun night out," Murphy said.

FYI: "Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man" runs to July 2 at The Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. Tickets are $49.95 to $79.95. Call 773-404-7336.

