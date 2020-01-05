FYI

"Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Potter Experience — A Parody by Dan and Jeff" continues to Jan. 19 at The Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut, Chicago.

Tickets are $39.99 to $79.95 with a select number of premium tickets available.

Call 800-775-2000 or visit BroadwayInChicago.com.