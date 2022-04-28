Premiere works: Joffrey Ballet presents 'Of Mice And Men,' 'Serenade'

The Joffrey Ballet is celebrating its Spring season with two premiere works starring on the stage of Lyric Opera.

"Of Mice And Men" and "Serenade" will continue to May 8 at Lyric Opera in Chicago.

Ashley Wheater, MBE, The Mary Galvin Artistic Director of The Joffrey Ballet, said he's grateful the company dancers are back performing live.

"The pandemic has given us a far greater appreciation of what we have and how fortunate we are to keep the company whole," Wheater said.

On the company's Spring roster are two premieres which Wheater said are monumental works for the company.

"Of Mice And Men" is a world premiere, choreographed by Cathy Marston, while "Serenade" is a Joffrey premiere, choreographed by George Balanchine in 1934.

Wheater said working with Marston is a wonderful experience for the company. Marston, he said, worked with the company dancers via Zoom during the pandemic to shape and then fine tune the ballet and bring the story by John Steinbeck "from the page to the stage."

"She built the characters on the company," he said. Wheater said Marston, who had read "Of Mice and Men" in school, had long wanted to choreograph the classic story.

"Of Mice And Men" tells the story of ranch workers George Milton and Lennie Small during the Depression in California. It speaks about friendship, tragedy, the challenges of job searching and societal problems.

Wheater said the societal landscape at that time also is somewhat similar to what the world is experiencing now due to the pandemic and other problems and that people will find it to be a "real" and relatable story.

"'Of Mice and Men' is a great American story," said Wheater, who was raised in England, explaining that Steinbeck's tale was very much a part of the British school curriculum when he was growing up.

"We realized the stories are universal," he said about the American classics being a part of the school literature program. Wheater added it was always interesting to learn the stories of other people and cultures.

Marston's choreography, Wheater said, is compelling.

"Cathy (Marston) understands the language of classical ballet but this is not a (traditional) classical ballet," Wheater explained. "She explores the language in different ways," he said, adding Marston sets the movements so well on the individual characters/dancers. "There's a reason for every movement."

What's also special about "Of Mice And Men," is that award-winning composer Thomas Newman wrote the music for the piece.

"The music really evokes the time, the place and the landscape," Wheater said.

Newman is known for his music composed for a variety of films including "Little Women," "American Beauty," "Road To Perdition," "Finding Nemo" and more.

The artistic director said Balanchine's piece "Serenade" is a "beautiful" work.

"It was his first work in America," Wheater said. "Serenade," which has music by Tchaikovsky, was originally based on ballet company rehearsals in which Balanchine incorporated movements and experiences from those rehearsal sessions.

Joffrey Ballet fans will be happy to hear that coming this summer, the company will perform Possokhov's "Don Quixote," beginning June 2 and running through June 12.

