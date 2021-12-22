Q Brothers add joy to season with their 'Christmas Carol'

A rap-inspired holiday favorite has been brightening up the stage at Chicago Shakespeare Theater this season.

"Q Brothers Christmas Carol" continues to Dec. 23 at The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare. The hit show, which has graced the stage at Chicago Shakespeare during the holidays since 2014, is as energetic as ever. The production is a reworking of the Dickens classic done in rap, hip-hop version.

The show is performed by Q Brothers Collective, which stars GQ, JQ, Jax and Pos. All of the ensemble members take on the various characters in the Dickens show from Scrooge and Marley to Bob Cratchit, Martha Cratchit, Lil' Tim and more.

Musical accompaniment before and during the show is done by DJ Clayton Stamper.

The production is quite the creative vehicle for retelling this beloved tale of miser Scrooge and Christmas time. The rapping featured in the show is quick and stars witty and humorous text.

Seeing the four cast members take on the multitude of characters is hilarious as well.