Q Brothers add joy to season with their 'Christmas Carol'

A rap-inspired holiday favorite has been brightening up the stage at Chicago Shakespeare Theater this season.
"Q Brothers Christmas Carol" continues to Dec. 23 at The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare. The hit show, which has graced the stage at Chicago Shakespeare during the holidays since 2014, is as energetic as ever. The production is a reworking of the Dickens classic done in rap, hip-hop version.
The show is performed by Q Brothers Collective, which stars GQ, JQ, Jax and Pos. All of the ensemble members take on the various characters in the Dickens show from Scrooge and Marley to Bob Cratchit, Martha Cratchit, Lil' Tim and more.
Musical accompaniment before and during the show is done by DJ Clayton Stamper.
The production is quite the creative vehicle for retelling this beloved tale of miser Scrooge and Christmas time. The rapping featured in the show is quick and stars witty and humorous text.
Seeing the four cast members take on the multitude of characters is hilarious as well.
The story follows the original Dickins' classic. Music is added to the mix and the story does veer off on different wacky tangents occasionally. Laughter from the audience is definitely heard throughout the show.
The Q Brothers first gained theatrical recognition while reworking classical stories with "The Bomb-Itty of Errors," which played Chicago's Royal George Theatre in 2001.
In the "Q Brothers Christmas Carol," guests sit in a nightclub-like setting with some table seating in the front of the stage.
It's definitely a fun, joyful night at the theater.
FYI: "Q Brothers Christmas Carol" continues through Dec. 23 in The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier, Chicago. Tickets range from $38 to $56. Call 312-595-5600 or visit chicagoshakes.com.