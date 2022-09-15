 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racing to win: Monster Jam roars back for competition

Action fans won't want to miss the motorsports extravaganza coming to Rosemont this weekend.

The excitement will escalate as Monster Jam will be presented Friday through Sunday at Rosemont's Allstate Arena.

This year's tour marks the 30th anniversary of Monster Jam, which features skilled drivers operating splashy and souped up cars in adventurous competition.

"It's really a family event," said Jamey Garner, a driver in the Monster Jam show. Garner said it's exciting for the audience but the drivers also have a good time.

"It's fun," Jamey said. His participation in Monster Jam is particularly exciting because his son Zach Garner is also a driver in the show. The father and son hail from Fortville, Ind., just outside Indianapolis.

"We never pushed him to do it," Jamey said about Zach's participation. "He just watched me and I've been doing this for 10 years."

Zach, 21, is now in his third year of competitive driving.

Monster Jam, which is presented by Feld Entertainment, is a high energy show of four-wheel fun highlighting supercharged trucks and their drivers who battle in a competition.

Trucks starring in the show include Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, Overbored, EarthShaker, Zombie, Wildside and more.

"I love the whole aspect of it," said Zach, who added it was always great watching his father compete.

"Every show is different," said Jamey, explaining that the outcomes are always different in the competition. Audience members never know who will emerge the winner, they just keep cheering on.

Jamey drives the Chevy Overbored truck in Monster Jam while Zach competes with the Chevy Silverado called Wildside.

Guests with tickets to Monster Jam can also attend a Pit Party on Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. During the Pit Party, guests have the chance to  get up close to the trucks, get autographs, pictures and ask drivers questions about their craft.

FYI

Monster Jam will be presented Friday to Sunday at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Pit Party is from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday. Visit ticketmaster.com or monsterjam.com.

