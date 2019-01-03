Treat the young children in your life to a musical adventure where time and space travel are part of the experience.
This place is called Ralph's World, a fanciful place of imagination and wonder where songs are sung about famous historical figures, green gorillas, dancing elephants, space explorers, friendly monsters and lots of other amazing things.
Traveling to Ralph's World will take only minutes from most anyplace in the Region on Jan. 5 when Grammy Award nominated children's entertainer Ralph Covert brings his colorful and musical "World" to Munster's Theatre At The Center. Ralph brings a world sure to open up the eyes, ears and minds of local children, while offering them opportunities to burn energy by dancing, singing, clapping and laughing along.
Parents will likely be doing the same because Covert is a dyed-in-the-wool rocker who cut his teeth recording and touring with Chicago's top frat rock band, The Bad Examples. His songs have been recorded by other artists, including Styx.
The secret to the songs of Ralph's World is how they appeal to the parents as well as the kids. Covert came to fame quickly because he brought something unique to the children's entertainment genre. His songs rose to a whole new level and embraced an eclectic array of styles, including rock, punk, folk, jazz, classical, and rhythm & blues.
The folk element of his musical output is a given, considering that he began his journey into children's music teaching the Wiggleworms classes at Chicago's Old Town School of Folk Music during the mid-1990s. The gig was appealing because it offered Covert, a new father at the time, a chance to make some much needed extra money given he had an extra mouth to feed at a time when gigs were slowing down for his club band. "It also gave me a chance to network with other new parents who had young children," he said. "I was able to go to work and bring my daughter Fiona with me because it was a class for toddlers. How many jobs offer that opportunity?"
Covert said he attended college with the intent of becoming an educator. He even student taught for a spell before realizing rock 'n' roll was his first passion and one that could not be ignored. Some years and many bar gigs later, Covert discovered he could teach and impact young lives through his songs.
Teaching the Wiggleworms classes eventually opened up an opportunity for Covert to branch out. One toddler in his class was the son of Jim Powers, then owner/founder of Chicago indie rock label, Minty Fresh Records.
"When Jim from Minty Fresh asked if I wanted to make a kids' record, I said 'Not really' ... I told him I had no interest in making an 'A-B-C...' type record that every other children's artist was doing. I told Jim I would be interested in making a great record that kids love, but not a kids' record per se. There was silence on his end, then he looked at me and said 'I think you just cracked the code!' So we recorded a great record, marketed to kids just like we would with a regular indie record and it worked," recalled Covert. "I never dumb things down or write songs any different when it's for kids as when I write for adults."
Covert believes having that honest approach and respect for the little folks who dance and sing to his songs, is why nearly 20 years later Ralph's World continues to grow. The artist tells how fans of early albums like "Peggy's Pie Parlor," "At The Bottom of The Sea," "The Adventures of Astro Boy" and others now show up at his shows with their own toddlers in tow. "Green Gorilla, Monster & Me" was heralded as being wholly different than what was being marketed to kids in 2005. Because of his fresh sensibilities, the collection earned Covert a 2005 Grammy Award nomination in the Best Children's Album category.
After his contract with Minty Fresh ended, Ralph's World began recording for the world's most famous mouse via the Disney Sound label until Disney's focus turned away from toddlers in favor of the growing tween demographic.
Covert eventually regained control and ownership of the entire Ralph's World recorded catalog, now available via Waterdog Records. Find them at RalphsWorld.com.
The most recent Ralph's World album is 2016's "Time Machine Guitar," built upon a storyline about traveling through history via a very special six-string instrument. With it, Covert introduces his fans to historically relevant folks that run the gamut from Beethoven, Bach & Mozart to Amelia Earhart, King Tut and others.
"The goal is always to just write great songs," said Covert. "There's not much difference when it comes to writing a great song for kids or for adults. I break songs down into four pieces -- words, music, rhythm and emotional center. The music and rhythm pieces are the same whether writing for adults or kids and so are the core elements of wordplay and storytelling. All of those are all the same. The emotional center is also basically the same, except that one might be yearning for a puppy dog in a kids' song versus yearning to find true love in an adult song."
Accolades over the years have been plentiful. Covert has even been called -- "the Paul McCartney of the kid set." Many major rock celebrities are numbered among Covert's biggest fans including Dave Grohl of The Foo Fighters.
Not only are some famous folks fans, but quite a few have contributed to the making of Ralph's World albums over the years. Among those guests over the years have been the various members of The Bad Examples; drummers Sam Lay and Matt Walker; harmonica master Corky Siegel; saxophonist Mars Williams; jazz vocalist Kurt Elling; Grammy Award winning polka king Eddie Blazonczyk, Jr.; and Covert's rising Los Angeles-based rock star daughter Fiona Grey.