Renee Elise Goldsberry performs standout show at Auditorium Theatre

"Hamilton" star Renee Elise Goldsberry lit up the stage of Chicago's Auditorium Theatre recently.

In her Chicago show debut, Goldsberry performed a mix of tunes from the Great American Songbook, Broadway favorites and pop selections in a concert which was a fundraiser for The Auditorium Theatre.

An Evening with Renée Elise Goldsberry proved a night where wonderful music took the spotlight. Goldsberry is a performer who infuses every song with great emotion and whose vocals remain powerful throughout her shows.

Goldsberry began her concert with a jazzy version of the popular standard "On A Clear Day You Can See Forever." She told the audience she was honored to be performing in such a special and historic place such as The Auditorium Theatre, adding that Booker T. Washington once spoke on that stage.

"This theater is blowing my mind," she said as she looked out into the venue.

"I'm going to be doing something from every genre of music today," the actress/singer said. Goldsberry talked to the audience throughout the show and gave background and stories about her performances in various Broadway musicals.

She told stories about auditioning for "The Lion King," being in "Rent" and about her role in "Hamilton," in which she played Angelica Schuyler and won a Tony for that portrayal.

Among standout numbers were "Up To The Mountain," the ballad "Misty," an Aretha Franklin version of "Bridge over Troubled Water," Shadowland," from "The Lion King" and the poignant "Without You" from "Rent."

Fans of Goldsberry and "Hamilton" enthusiastically jumped out of their seats when the time came for the singer to perform tunes from the massively popular Broadway show.

Goldsberry entertained them with dynamic versions of "Satisfied" and "The Schuler Sisters" from "Hamilton" during which fans all around the theater sang along to the catchy tunes written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Proceeds from the concert as well as a post-concert celebration benefited The Auditorium Theatre, which is a non-profit National Historic Landmark. For more information on upcoming shows at The Auditorium Theatre, visit AuditoriumTheatre.org.

