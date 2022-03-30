Rick Bayless takes on role in 'A Recipe for Disaster'

Wild and crazy kitchen antics are playing out in the immersive production "A Recipe for Disaster" in Chicago.

"A Recipe for Disaster," written by Chicago chef Rick Bayless, Carl Menninger and Amy Rubenstein, originally opened last fall at the Club Level of Petterino's in Chicago.

The comedic play, presented by Windy City Playhouse, stars a menu of small bites designed by Bayless with cocktails and wine pairings by the chef's daughter Lanie Bayless.

Through the end of March and throughout April, Bayless steps into the role of chef Jude in the production and Rubenstein portrays hostess Shelley in the show.

"A Recipe for Disaster" is filled with zany slapstick segments, some opportunity for audience members to be immersed in the production and a fun time for all as they watch the craziness that unfolds during Influencer Night at the popular restaurant named The Contumaceous Pig.

Throughout the evening, audience members will get to see all sorts of madcap situations including watching as dishes are ruined during preparation, recipes being switched on the menu and other predicaments and problems between characters.

Bayless, as disheveled chef Jude, is comical to watch as he makes his way haphazardly through the motions of trying to operate professionally in the kitchen. There's much going on in this production and audience members must often decide who they'll pay attention to as action and dialogue are happening in almost every corner of the room at once.

Before guests are seated in the dining room, there is a pre-show in the bar area which introduces the characters and sets the scene for the production. Appetizers or "amuses," including roasted dates with gorgonzola dolce and cilantro; and crispy pita with homemade hummus, roasted tomatoes and oil-cured olives, are served during the pre-show. Guests are also served a Paloma, which was designed by Lanie Bayless, during the pre-show.

Guests must note that all of the dishes are small portions. On the show menu, which is served throughout the play, are Wild Mushroom Veloute Soup; Fresh Herb Pasta with Maryland Crab, Lemon and Artichokes; and Chocolate Fantasy, which is a blend of mousse and cake. Guests also get glasses of wine with the various courses.

Bayless and Rubenstein will appear in the show on select dates through April 24. Both will take part in Talk-Backs after shows on Saturdays and Sundays.

For prices and more information, visit windycityplayhouse.com. Guests may also purchase VIP Experience tickets for the production.

