'Riverdance' still a powerful show after 25 years

The energy of percussive Irish dance is in the spotlight during "Riverdance," which is celebrating its 25th anniversary on tour.
And if you've seen "Riverdance" before and are a fan, you'll want to plan to see it again during its latest run in Chicago. "Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show"continues through Feb. 9 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago.
The production features all of the excitement seen in previous versions of the acclaimed show highlighting Irish dance and other international dance forms. This time around, though, audiences will enjoy a re-vamped production featuring various LED screens which has vibrant images with almost 3D effects; colorful costumes; and remastered music.
"Riverdance" stars music by Bill Whelan. The show is produced by Moya Doherty and directed by John McColgan. The production actually began as a seven-minute performance done during the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest. After being expanded into a full production by the creative team, the show celebrated its world premiere in Dublin.
There are no lulls in this show. Segments feature grand Irish dance numbers as well as other dance forms including American tap, Russian dance and Spanish Flamenco. Strong vocalists and musicians also perform throughout the show in solo and group numbers.
Among highlighted segments are the numbers "Reel Around the Sun," "The Countess Cathleen," "Thunderstorm," which features original choreography by Michael Flatley, "American Wake," "Trading Taps" and "Ritmos Del Corazon/Andalucia."
FYI: "Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show" continues through Feb. 9 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets are $32 to $90. Call 800-775-2000 or visit BroadwayInChicago.com.
