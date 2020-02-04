'Riverdance' 25th anniversary tour presented in Chicago

Valentine's Day is around the corner. So, it's time to plan to attend the annual charity Valentine's lunch event at Teibel's.

The luncheon will again pay tribute to Honor Flight Chicago, a nonprofit organization which honors U.S. veterans from Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area. For the last few years, the Valentine's luncheon has been a fundraiser for Honor Flight Chicago, which pays tribute to U.S. veterans from the Region by offering them a flight to Washington, D.C., where they are celebrated during a day of activities and special tributes.