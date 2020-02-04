'Riverdance' 25th anniversary tour presented in Chicago

For the past two decades, fans of Irish dance have been enjoying "Riverdance," which made its debut in 1995.
This week, "Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show" bounds onto the stage of Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago. The show continues through Feb. 9.
"I feel blessed to be a part of the show," said Will Bryant, a performer with the touring production. Bryant has been performing in "Riverdance" for the past seven years.
He said the 25th production which features a re-vamped show, has various new technological effects as well as new LED screens, stunning costumes and remastered music.
"Riverdance," with music by Bill Whelan, is produced by Moya Doherty and directed by John McColgan. The production actually began as a seven-minute performance done during the course of the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest. After being expanded into a full production by the creative team, the show celebrated its world premiere in Dublin.
The production puts the spotlight on Irish dance but also includes a mix of international dance and music. There are segments starring singers and musicians in addition to energetic dance numbers.
The recent tour, Bryant said, began last month.
For Bryant, being a part of the production, is a dream come true.
"Growing up, I watched 'Riverdance' and 'Lord of the Dance.' Every dancer wanted to be a part of that," he said. Bryant was born in Sydney, Australia and began dancing at the Halloran Dance School at the age of 4. He studied the dance arts of not only Irish dance but ballet, tap and contemporary.
Dance is something he absolutely was attracted to from the moment he was first exposed to it.
"I've been dancing since I was a baby," Bryant said with a laugh. "If I just hear that music it gets me every time. Rhythm is one of those things that gets everyone going."
Throughout the past 25 years, "Riverdance" has toured around North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Oceania and South Africa.
FYI: "Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show" continues through Feb. 9 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets are $32 to $90. Call 800-775-2000 or visit BroadwayInChicago.com.
12 Things to do in the Region this week