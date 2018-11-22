Mike Reinhart, director of and performer in M&M Productions and Ross Music Theatre’s production of “Scrooge,” jokes about his evolution in his longtime role of Ebenezer Scrooge.
“When I first did it I was in my 30s, and now that I’m Scrooge’s age, I don’t have to act much,” he said, laughing. “I’m also grumpier than back then, so I don’t have to act as much.”
Opening Nov. 23 and running through Dec. 2 at Merrillville’s Reinhart Auditorium, “Scrooge” is the tale of its title character, the elderly miser who is visited by the ghosts of Christmases Past, Present and Future on Christmas Eve and, as a result, turns his life around.
M&M’s production of “Scrooge,” which features songs such as “Thank You Very Much,” “I Hate Christmas” and “Make the Most of The World,” takes its cue from the 1970 film version of the tale, which stars Albert Finney as Scrooge. Finney won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor for his performance and the film received four Oscar nominations.
This year marks the 16th annual running of “Scrooge,” which has been a holiday staple for M&M and Region-based theater goers for more than three decades and staged approximately two dozen times. M&M/Ross founder Jerauld J. Reinhart first staged “Scrooge” with his theater company in 1982.
“It was my father’s favorite Christmas musical,” Reinhart said. “He loved the movie and he really liked the music from it.”
To bring “Scrooge” to the stage, Reinhart is aided by a cast and crew of more than 100 front and behind the curtain talents. While Reinhart remains as Scrooge, fresh faces are assuming roles for the first time with this year’s production.
“For the last seven or eight years, we’ve had the same Bob Cratchit, Jacob Marley and Ghost of Christmas Present, and this year, they’re all (performed by) new actors,” he said. “It does make it fresh, and for anyone who has seen our production several times, they’ll feel like they’ve seen something new.”