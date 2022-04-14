Royalty reigns in Chicago production of 'Six'

The infamous wives of Henry VIII are alive and well on stage at Chicago's CIBC Theatre.

The musical, by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, is lighting up the stage in a big way. The Aragon Company of "Six," a North American tour, recently opened at CIBC Theatre. The show continues to July 3.

"Six" tells the story of Henry VIII's six wives and is relayed through creative songs that feature a bit of rock, rap, pop and ballads. It's a frivolous, extravagant and downright fun night at the theater with a group of feisty females holding court on stage.

Audience members will meet Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard and Catherine Parr in "Six." A cast of female musicians also stars as the backing band for this royal chorus of historic wives.

Starring in the show is Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr.

Throughout the show, each of Henry's queens get their turn to tell their stories through song. The gals offer their tales of being "Divorced, Beheaded, Died, Divorced, Beheaded, Survived" in engaging, comical and dramatic fashion.

Each of the actors/singers have powerful voices which make the musical soar. It's a quick-moving production filled with spunky tunes, colorful costumes, creative choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille and much humor.

Among musical highlights are group performances of the tunes "Six," "Ex-Wives" and "Haus of Holbein." Each of the queens has their own signature song, including "No Way," "All You Want To Do" and "I Don't Need Your Love," through which they talk about their lives. There are no dull moments in this show. These royals powerfully command your attention and never have to force you to have a good time.

Don't hesitate to get thee a seat for "Six!"

FYI: "Six" continues to July 3 at CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe, Chicago. Tickets range from $39 to $119. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

