"Headlining a show at Hobart Art Theater has always been the dream of every young boy growing up in a small town like Demotte, Indiana," quipped comedian Ryan Niemiller when interviewed this week about his show Saturday at Hobart Art Theater.

Despite being born with a disability in both arms, the self-proclaimed “Cripple Threat of Comedy,” took third place on the hit TV series "America's Got Talent" (Season #14) in 2019, and has since found success through touring at comedy clubs, college campuses and concert halls with a routine built upon his unique views of the world from the perspective of the handicapped.

"One of the best shows after "AGT" according to the comic, was coming home to Northwest Indiana in 2019 and finding a sold out audience awaiting him at Hobart Art Theater. "It may sound like I'm pandering a little bit, but I swear it's true. I've had a lot of great shows since 'America's Got Talent,' but that one remains one of my favorites, because when I stepped on stage and looked at the audience, I saw friends and classmates I grew up with, I saw family, and so many hometown folks who had supported and voted for me on the show. They were so excited and I was so excited. It was just a very, very cool moment I will never forget." Venue owner Shane Evans expects this Saturday's performance to likewise be sold out.

Niemiller creates humor from his observations of living and succeeding in a world not designed for him, and tackles the issues in a way that makes a person think while laughing. He has become a hero to those with disabilities because his comedy reminds all people that those with disabilities are not really so different after all.

The comedian said he didn't set out to become some kind of champion for the disabled community, but he is happy if his comedy sometimes makes people stop and think. "In the end, it's about being funny and making people laugh, but if a person leaves one of my shows with a different outlook or perspective, that's a bonus."

Niemiller promises fans a completely new routine for this Saturday's performance, assuring folks he won't be doing any of the material from his "AGT" appearances, nor his last show at the Art Theater. "I look to life and to things I experience and observe when it comes to writing my material. I just keep my ears and eyes open to what's going on around me, and a lot has happened in the last few years," he said.

To underscore that, he spoke of the global pandemic and how being isolated in San Diego with his then girlfriend changed his life. "We were stuck together for all those months in this little 900 square foot apartment and she didn't throw me out the window, so I knew she was the one," he said of the elementary school teacher he has since married and is expecting a child with in May. "Having the pandemic disrupt my career just as it was really getting started after 'AGT' was not ideal, but because of that, I now have a family and life is good. I look for the silver linings in life, and that is a big one for me."

While reflecting on his journey since living in a mobile home in Demotte, Niemiller said, "I just didn't know any better. I tell people that I was just too stupid to quit." It took him five attempts to make it on to the television show, but in hindsight he is grateful for the sometimes frustrating struggle.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a little discouraged that it took five years of hearing -- "No" -- before I finally made it onto the television competition, but if I would have made it the first year, I would have done very poorly, because I just was not ready at that time both as an artist and as a person," reflected Niemiller.

"I loved my time growing up in Demotte, it's a family-centered small town. I had a lot of great friends there, made a lot of great memories there, but as great as Northwest Indiana and the Region is, it's not a place to stay if one has ambitions to get on national television and tour the world," said Niemiller, who first moved to Terra Haute to attend college where he studied theater.

Since his earliest days after deciding to chase his dream, Niemiller said he has found continued inspiration in watching the career trajectory of fellow Regionite, Jim Gaffigan, a Chesterton native who has become a renaissance man of comedy over the years.

With his career in stand-up comedy doing well, Niemiller aspires to succeed in other areas as well. He mentioned a forthcoming television comedy special although he's not at liberty to share much about it, other than it has been filmed and is moving forward. He also mentioned interest in doing a sit-com television series or tackling films down the road. Niemiller not only aspires, but inspires, and just happens to be a very funny guy.