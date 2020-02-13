Salute to a country/pop troubadour: 'Almost Heaven: John Denver's America' opens in Munster

Fans of the music of John Denver will want to be in the house when Theatre at the Center's latest production opens in previews this week.

"Almost Heaven: John Denver's America" begins previews today and officially opens Sunday at Munster's Theatre at the Center. The show, which also officially opens the theater's new season, continues to March 22.

"This show is so much fun. I'm having a blast performing the music," said Steven Romero Schaeffer, who performs as singer/composer John Denver in the production. Schaeffer said when he and the other cast members pick up the instruments and dig into the rich catalog of songs, they really "jam to John Denver."

Schaeffer, who last performed at Theatre at the Center in "Big River" in 2017, said he's glad to be back at Northwest Indiana's regional theater. "I love it here," Schaeffer said. The actor also said it's great to be working with director Linda Fortunato and his fellow cast members.

The musical catalog of '70s superstar John Denver, Schaeffer said, is made up of many beautiful selections. The show features a variety of tunes written and made famous by the country/pop/folk troubadour. Schaeffer mentioned something that Denver said about his music that really struck him as a performer.