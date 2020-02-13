Salute to a country/pop troubadour: 'Almost Heaven: John Denver's America' opens in Munster
urgent

Salute to a country/pop troubadour: 'Almost Heaven: John Denver's America' opens in Munster

{{featured_button_text}}

Fans of the music of John Denver will want to be in the house when Theatre at the Center's latest production opens in previews this week.

"Almost Heaven: John Denver's America" begins previews today and officially opens Sunday at Munster's Theatre at the Center. The show, which also officially opens the theater's new season, continues to March 22.

"This show is so much fun. I'm having a blast performing the music," said Steven Romero Schaeffer, who performs as singer/composer John Denver in the production. Schaeffer said when he and the other cast members pick up the instruments and dig into the rich catalog of songs, they really "jam to John Denver."

Schaeffer, who last performed at Theatre at the Center in "Big River" in 2017, said he's glad to be back at Northwest Indiana's regional theater. "I love it here," Schaeffer said. The actor also said it's great to be working with director Linda Fortunato and his fellow cast members.

The musical catalog of '70s superstar John Denver, Schaeffer said, is made up of many beautiful selections. The show features a variety of tunes written and made famous by the country/pop/folk troubadour. Schaeffer mentioned something that Denver said about his music that really struck him as a performer.

Denver, Schaeffer said, wanted to make music to make "people feel good" because that's what the musician himself wanted to take away from listening to music.

"Almost Heaven," which was written and adapted by Peter Glazer, celebrates Denver's life and career through its relaying of various stories of his life and performances of his songs. It can be categorized as more of a revue than a strict "play" about Denver. Among tunes audience members will hear in the production are "Rocky Mountain High," "Annie's Song," "Sunshine on My Shoulders," "Country Roads" and others.

Schaeffer said Denver's music was pretty eclectic in the sense that it crossed various genres from country and pop to folk.

"I know my grandma was very into (his music)," Schaeffer said, adding that once he was exposed to it, he genuinely liked the tunes.

"When I started to listen to it myself, I became a huge fan," he said. "I have a lot of respect for the man."

Along with Schaeffer, other cast members starring in the production are Shannon McEldowney, Andrew Mueller, Sara Geist and Tommy Malouf. Additional musicians performing in "Almost Heaven" are William Underwood, Malcolm Ruhl and Alison Tatum.

12 Things to do in the Region this week

FYI

"Almost Heaven: John Denver's America" runs Feb. 13 to March 22 at Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Tickets are  $42 to $46. Call 219-836-3255 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com. A dinner/theater event will take place March 5. Dinner is at 5:30 p.m. with show at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $55 for the March 5 dinner/theater event, which includes the meal, games, show and other surprises.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+4
Hot Stuff: 'Summer: The Donna Summer Musical' to heat up Chicago stage
Theatre

Hot Stuff: 'Summer: The Donna Summer Musical' to heat up Chicago stage

  • Updated

The life and career of one of the music industry's most iconic songstresses will unfold on stage in the Windy City next week.

"Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" runs Feb. 12-23 at The Nederlander Theatre in Chicago. With a book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Des McAnuff and songs by Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and other writers, the production recounts the story of Summer's rise in the music business and how she influenced the industry.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts