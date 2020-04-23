Saluting the Bard's Birthday: Streaming event honors Shakespeare

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For theater lovers who are fans of iconic English Bard Shakespeare, Chicago Shakespeare Theater has a special event planned tonight.

The one-night only streaming event "Toast to Shakespeare's Birthday" will be held at 7:30 p.m. tonight via chicagoshakes.com/toast or on Facebook. The event is being held in honor of Shakespeare's 456th birthday.

During the streaming event, visitors to the site will watch appearances by various performers including actor Larry Yando, who's starred in many productions at Chicago Shakespeare Theater; the Q Brothers Collective, who brought their smash hit "The Q Brothers Christmas" to Chicago Shakespeare Theater; and The Queens of the show "SIX," which debuted on stage at Shakespeare Theater's The Yard last year.

Other performers/artists include Theatre at The Center's artistic director Linda Fortunato and her husband Sean Fortunato; John Tufts; Heather Headley, T.R. Knight; Harry Hadden-Paton; Rebecca Night; E. Faye Butler; Peter Sagal; James Vincent Meredith; Chicago chef Rick Bayless and other performers.

Chicago Shakespeare Theater's artistic director Barbara Gaines as well as creative producer Rick Boynton will host the 30 minute event.