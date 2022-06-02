Season finale: Joffrey Ballet presents 'Don Quixote'

To close out its first season at The Lyric Opera House, The Joffrey Ballet is presenting a stellar classical work.

"Don Quixote" runs through June 12 as the last show of The Joffrey Ballet's 2021-22 season.

The classical work, which is a family-friendly version, features the choreography of Yuri Possokhov. It's the first time the acclaimed dance company is performing the ballet since it debuted as a world premiere in 2011. This production was slated to be performed in February but due to Covid-19 concerns, it was postponed.

"Don Quixote," which tells the story of the beloved man of La Mancha and his quest to follow his dreams, stars music by Ludwig Minkus and is based on the book by Spanish writer Miguel de Cervantes.

Choreographer Possokhov has worked with The Joffrey previously on dances such as "The Miraculous Mandarin," "Bells" and the lush "Anna Karenina," which will be featured on the ballet company's 2022-2023 season of shows. Possokhov won the Benois de la Danse International Prize for Best Choreography in 2019 for "Anna Karenina."

"Don Quixote" is a full company ballet which will also feature dancers who will be retiring at the end of this season. It was recently announced by The Joffrey Ballet that dancers Derrick Angoletti; April Daly; Anna Gerberich; Chloe Sherman and Temur Sulashvili will retire in mid-June.

All the retiring dancers have starred in outstanding roles in the ballet company's various works through the years and have stood out for their talents and dedication to the art of dance and to The Joffrey Ballet overall.

While "Don Quixote" ends the official 2021-2022 season of The Joffrey Ballet, the company will perform a special summer production in Chicago. "Rita Finds Home" will be performed by the company at Navy Pier July 9 and 10. The production will be staged at Navy Pier Lake Stage at Polk Bros Park.

The free "Rita Finds Home," is a collaboration between the Joffrey and Miami City Ballet. To find out more about "Rita Finds Home," visit joffrey.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.