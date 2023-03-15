A sizzling musical opens this week in Chicago.

"Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" runs to April 2 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago. The show tells the story of the legendary singer from her beginnings in the business to her journey to the heights of success in the '80s and beyond. Sharing the role of Turner are performers Naomi Rodgers and Zurin Villanueva.

"The show is so passionate," said Garrett Turner, who portrays the role of Ike Turner in the show. "It's written by Katori Hall who is the perfect person to craft Tina's life on stage." (Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins are co-writers).

Actor Turner, who made his Broadway debut in "Thoughts of A Colored Man," said this is his first touring show and the first time he's performing professionally in Chicago.

"I love touring the country," Turner said. "(I'm excited) to get to take it to everyone."

The actor/singer, who is from Florence, Alabama, said he's enjoying working with the strong cast in "Tina."

"They make it a delight to show up for work everyday," he said.

For Turner, performing and hearing the fantastic songs in the production every night is a joy. He said he loves "everything" about working in this show, which is executive produced by Tina Turner.

"It's such a powerful show," said the actor. Although he added, "I can't say I've always been a fan of her music. There was a time in my life when I didn't know she existed," Turner said, with a laugh.

He said Tina's voice really captures him now for its power and passion.

The actor said he began singing in church. "I always loved that. And I always loved the written word. I would write raps in school for my English program," he said. Turner performed in his first play while in high school. "The applause felt good," he said, adding he was hooked after that.

About portraying Ike Turner, Tina's former husband, who is definitely a controversial character for the way he ended up treating the singer, actor Turner said "it has been an honor" as well as a challenge and sometimes taxing.

The actor said Ike Turner was an "icon" in his own right for his role in the music business, however.

"He's also an integral part of the life of Black history and his part in the Ike and Tina Turner Revue," the actor said, adding that Ike, being a Black man from the South, had many challenges to overcome while pursuing a career in the music business.

"It's challenging emotionally to tell (the story) every night of who he was and the way he was," the actor said.

Turner said the show "just might change your life" after seeing it because it tells the full and complete story of who Tina is and it's also a story of "liberation" of a woman and from violence. It's also a story of a woman who had a "second act," he said, and about a performer who grew to new heights while doing it her way.

"Tina-The Tina Turner Musical" had its world premiere in London in 2018 and opened on Broadway in November of 2019.

About the touring production, Tina Turner herself said “It has been years since I toured the U.S. and I am very excited that my own musical can now bring my music and story to my fans in their home cities across America. It’s a homecoming and that is very special to me.”

