Cecilia Violetta Lopez has enjoyed her time working in the new world premiere opera 'The Factotum.'

The Lyric Opera recently presented 'The Factotum' at Chicago's Harris Theater. The new soul opera, with music and lyrics by Will Liverman and DJ King Rico, was specially commissioned by The Lyric.

"I'm honored to be a part of this special and unique story," said Lopez.

The opera, set in an African American barbershop on Chicago's South Side, has a storyline that blends passion, humor, a sense of family togetherness and community awareness.

Lopez, said Liverman, who is a friend of hers, asked her if she wanted to take part in the new work, after another performer had to leave the production a few weeks before the opera's opening.

"I normally sing traditional repertoire," Lopez said, adding she was excited, though, to take the role of Rose in the show.

"He asked, 'How fast can you learn the music?'"

After she got the phone call and received the score, she immediately got to work to learn the music.

Lopez said "The Factotum," which mixes varied musical genres, is a great vehicle to expand opera's audience.

"It helps bring new, young audiences to the theater," she said.

Lopez, who is Mexican-American, said she grew up singing Mexican music including the mariachi genre. Her mother taught her many of the classic songs while she was growing up.

"Music brought my mother and I together," she said.

"I got bitten by the opera bug later in life," Lopez added. The singer said he learned English by watching "Sesame Street" and remembers seeing a segment on opera on that iconic children's show.

Lopez said she went to her first opera simply to support a friend who was in it. After experiencing that first show, she didn't expect to be moved by the experience the way she was.

"The whole thing was magical to me," she said.

Lopez said she's honored to have originated the character of Rose in the groundbreaking "The Factotum."

FYI: To learn more about Lyric Opera's upcoming schedule, visit lyricopera.org.

Gallery: Opening Night of 'Paradise Square' in Chicago curtain call for Paradise Square A.J. Shively cast of Paradise Square Paradise Paradise Square opening Chilina Kennedy