Smashing 'Pretty Woman' a hit in Chicago

Theater fans looking for an engaging and energetic production will want to secure a ticket for "Pretty Woman: The Musical."
"Pretty Woman: The Musical" continues to Dec. 19 at Chicago's CIBC Theatre. The production stars Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and Olivia Valli as Vivian Ward.
Chicago audiences had the first look at "Pretty Woman" when it celebrated its pre-Broadway run in the Windy City in spring of 2018. It then opened on Broadway in late summer of 2018.
This time around, with the touring production, the musical has been tweaked and strengthened since it first came to the stage. "Pretty Woman: The Musical" offers a wonderful night out at the theater and is filled with catchy tunes, strong vocal and acting performances, sharp costumes and lively dance numbers.
The show is based on the popular film "Pretty Woman" about the relationship between a destitute prostitute with big dreams and a wealthy businessman. The show stars an original soundtrack by songwriter/musician Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.
Olivia Valli as Vivian offers a performance filled with much spunk and lots of heart. Her vocals stand out throughout the production. Adam Pascal brings a very likable Edward to the stage and he and Valli maintain good chemistry throughout the performance. In addition, their vocals blend well.
Among other members of the strong cast are Jessica Crouch, Kyle Taylor Parker and Matthew Stocke.
The show features a number of pop-style tunes but also has a beautiful operatic segment which gets raves by audience members.
Among standout songs in the show are "Anywhere But Here," "Something About Her," "Freedom," "You're Beautiful" and "I Can't Go Back."
The hit Roy Orbison tune "Oh, Pretty Woman" wasn't featured in the pre-Broadway production of the show but theatergoers will now hear it at the end of this show.
Including the song at the end is a fun addition to this upbeat production. Audience members readily and enthusiastically sing the hit song along with the cast. "Pretty Woman" definitely does a good job at providing a little joy at the theater during these uncertain times.