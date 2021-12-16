Smashing 'Pretty Woman' a hit in Chicago

Theater fans looking for an engaging and energetic production will want to secure a ticket for "Pretty Woman: The Musical."

"Pretty Woman: The Musical" continues to Dec. 19 at Chicago's CIBC Theatre. The production stars Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and Olivia Valli as Vivian Ward.

Chicago audiences had the first look at "Pretty Woman" when it celebrated its pre-Broadway run in the Windy City in spring of 2018. It then opened on Broadway in late summer of 2018.

This time around, with the touring production, the musical has been tweaked and strengthened since it first came to the stage. "Pretty Woman: The Musical" offers a wonderful night out at the theater and is filled with catchy tunes, strong vocal and acting performances, sharp costumes and lively dance numbers.

The show is based on the popular film "Pretty Woman" about the relationship between a destitute prostitute with big dreams and a wealthy businessman. The show stars an original soundtrack by songwriter/musician Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.