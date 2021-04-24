'Smokey Joe's Cafe' performed in Merrillville

Merrillville High School Performing Arts Department continues performances of "Smokey Joe's Cafe."

The musical will be presented at 7:30 p.m. April 24 and 3 p.m. April 25. "Smokey Joe's Cafe features songs by hitmakers Leiber and Stoller. Among songs on the playlist are "Jailhouse Rock," "Poison Ivy," "On Broadway" and "Spanish Harlem."

Tickets arte $10 for adults; $9 for senior citizens and students and $8 for children under 12 years old. For tickets, call 219-413-1213 or visit ticketor.com/rossmusic/tickets.

Safety precautions and social distancing are in place. Face masks are required. For more information, also call 219-777-0698.

