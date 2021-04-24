 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Smokey Joe's Cafe' performed in Merrillville

'Smokey Joe's Cafe' performed in Merrillville

Merrillville High School Performing Arts Department continues performances of "Smokey Joe's Cafe."

Four Magellanic penguin chicks, hatched in May, toured the Shedd Aquarium's "Oceanarium" section to become familiar with the sights, sounds and smells, staff said. Video provided by aquarium staff.

The musical will be presented at 7:30 p.m. April 24 and 3 p.m. April 25. "Smokey Joe's Cafe features songs by hitmakers Leiber and Stoller. Among songs on the playlist are "Jailhouse Rock," "Poison Ivy," "On Broadway" and "Spanish Harlem."

Tickets arte $10 for adults; $9 for senior citizens and students and $8 for children under 12 years old. For tickets, call 219-413-1213 or visit ticketor.com/rossmusic/tickets.

Safety precautions and social distancing are in place. Face masks are required. For more information, also call 219-777-0698.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hollywood stars discuss the future of movie theaters

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts