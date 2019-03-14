Becky Jascoviak, co-director of Hammond’s Genesius Guild’s production of “Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook,” hopes theatergoers are inspired to take stock of their own lives after they leave her show.
“It’s a beautiful redemption story and every moment of it is relatable to everyone who has been in a relationship,” she said. “I hope people think about their own relationships and maybe call someone they haven’t talked to in a while or maybe make amends with somebody.”
Opening March 15 and running through March 24 at Hammond’s First United Methodist Church, “Snapshots” is the tale of Dan and Sue, a married couple about to split after more than a quarter century together. Their journey through the past, augmented by song, chronicles the highs and lows between the couple, and from their individual and occasionally conflicting perspectives.
Penned by Stephen Schwartz, the Tony and Academy Award-winning composer whose celebrated credits include “Godspell,” “Pocahontas” and “Enchanted,” to name just a few, “Snapshots” features more than two dozen standards and die-hard favorites from Schwartz’ canon. Schwartz re-worked the lyrics of many of the songs to accommodate “Snapshots.”
David Crane & Marta Kauffman, the creators of the '90s small screen comedy smash “Friends,” are amongst the contributors to the musical.
Genesius Guild's production of "Snapshots" is based on Jascoviak’s research. She was introduced to the show after seeing it workshopped in Chicago eight years ago.
“We fell in love with the show immediately and realized it was a show we could easily do in our theater spaces,” said Jascoviak, who is directing “Snapshots” with her husband, Jerry Jascoviak. “It’s small and one set and it could work … we’ve been tracking the show for eight years and finally it was released for community theaters to produce.”
Gary J. Mion is Dan and LuAnne Carnivele-Pezel is Sue in Genesius Guild’s “Snapshots.” Antoinette J. Alessio-Gomez, Jamie Garcia Jr, Julie Greulich Breford, Ryan Scott Graham, Hermine M. Robinson and Kristin Gorski assume supporting roles to bring Genesius’ “Snapshots” to life.”
Recently, Genesius Guild held its first full run-through of the play.
“I was in tears and our musical director was in tears, and it wasn’t bad tears at all,” Jascoviak said. “(The cast) is doing so well and these songs are so hard. It’s very challenging, but they’re doing so good.”
A dinner theater production for the March 16 presentation of “Snapshots” requires advanced registration.