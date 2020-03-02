'Sophisticated Ladies' proves classy and exuberant

Fans of the iconic Duke Ellington's musical catalog should head on over to see the latest production presented by Porchlight Music Theatre.

"Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Ladies," directed and choreographed by Brenda Didier and Florence Walker Harris, continues to March 6 at Porchlight Music Theatre in Chicago. The show, featuring a lion's share of the Duke's compositions, is the first major production for Porchlight in 2020. The theater is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary Mainstage season.

As audience members enter the theater, located in the Ruth Page Center for the Arts in Chicago, they'll feel as though they're going back in time and entering the classy big band era. A bandstand/jazz club setting decorates the stage with an elegant piano featured as a focal point.

From the beginning of the show, music fans know they're in for a special treat. The energy is high from the first song to the last.

Large dance numbers star on the performance roster. The cast does a stellar job bringing the dynamic Duke's tunes to life. Vocals as well as dance skills are topnotch with this cast.

Among highlighted tunes are "It Don't Mean A Thing," "Satin Doll," "Take the 'A' Train," "Mood Indigo," "Perdido" and "In a Sentimental Mood."